Despite Sean East II’s return, Missouri drops its 12th straight, this time to Mississippi

What was once a 10-point lead, turned into a nine-minute drought without a field goal for Missouri (8-17, 0-12 Southeastern Conference) basketball on the road. The end result was a narrow 79-76 loss to Mississippi (19-6, 6-6), extending its losing streak to 49 days.

After getting crushed in their previous two games by a combined 43 points, the Tigers played perhaps its best basketball in two months with the return of Sean East II, who missed the past two games with a knee contusion.

East led the team with a season-high 25 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with six assists. This was complemented by a supportive scoring effort from underclassmen Aidan Shaw and Jordan Butler, who scored 10 points each, and to no one’s surprise, 12 from Tamar Bates.

“What a great game by Jordan Butler. I thought we saw him grow up today. He did a tremendous job. He played 27 minutes,” Dennis Gates said. “He came away with 10 points and four rebounds and I thought he physically had Ole Miss change their gameplan...when you’re able to do that as a freshman and make a team go small, that’s a tremendous deal.”

Shaw added five more rebounds and two steals as well to go along with his third career double-digit performance.

“Those two guys did an unbelievable job tonight,” Gates said. “And instead of focusing on other negative things, I would like to focus on those two guys and their performances, because for us to be able to be in this game, we wouldn’t be able to be in this game without those two. Sean East, it was great to see him back, but we would not be in this game without the performance of both Jordan Butler and Aidan Shaw.”

A victory would help prop up the performances by Bates, Butler, East and Shaw, but Missouri let its past mistakes catch up to them in a three-point loss.

In the first half of play, Missouri surged ahead in the free throw battle as the Rebels attempted zero in the first 20 minutes. The script completely flipped in the second half, though, as Chris Beard’s squad, who came into the contest averaging just 18.9 free throws per game, shot 30, knocking down 22.

Missouri built a seven-point halftime lead out of the break, but Mississippi began to chip away at the lead at the charity stripe.

“That kind of negated our momentum,” Gates said. “It’s hard and difficult, especially in the first eight points or first four foul calls get them to the free throw line. But we know coming out of halftime what was going to happen because they shot zero free throws in the first half. We just couldn’t negate it and not foul in those situations.”

This put Noah Carter into foul trouble, as he tallied just 14 minutes in the second half after being called for four fouls less than four minutes into the second half. The foul trouble also eventually caught up to Butler, who fouled out shortly before the buzzer. Nevertheless, Missouri extended its lead one more time midway through the second half behind the hot 3-point shooting of Nick Honor, but the Rebels, who knocked down 11 3-pointers on the night, shifted their game plan to attacking the paint.

“We knew because they had 17 or probably half of their field goals were from three and they kind of settled that the aggressiveness had to come out,” Gates said. “And that’s when they were able to just duck their heads, get to the foul line and get to the basket. It wasn’t anything wrong that we did. They made contested shots, and obviously came away with foul shots.”

Before settling inside the paint, the Rebels attacked the Tigers from behind the arc in the first half.

Matthew Murrell had the hot hand early for Mississippi, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers, including his 200th. The Tigers answered with a jumper from Bates and a strong finish by Butler, but with the 3-ball, more valuable than scoring inside the arc, MU trailed 9-4 four minutes into the contest.

East II, narrowed the gap to 9-6, but once again the hot hand from Ole Miss extended its lead as Murray knocked down Mississippi’s fourth 3-pointer making it a six-point game.

Following a media timeout, East knocked down his second bucket, but Missouri wasn’t able to capitalize offensively for a brief period, which led to Alan Flanigan soaring through the air on the other end for a two-handed alley-oop shortly before the Rebels' fifth 3-pointer, this time by Jaylen Murray.

The Tigers scoring drought with an East floater and a pair of free throws cutting the margin back to four. He added an element that Missouri had been missing, which is being a threat of getting to the free throw line going 12-for-12 on the night. His ninth and 10th points came on his second trip at the line near the under-12 mark to make it a 17-14 game.

Following a Butler finish at the bucket, the Louisville native put Missouri ahead 19-16 with a 3-pointer himself midway through the first, but on the other end, the inability to block out led to the Rebels tying it up. Luckily, East was there on the other end to answer and Shaw joined the party with a tip-in.

Both teams went back and forth to close out the half, but it would be Missouri that got the final blow before going into the locker room thanks to Bates drilling a triple putting the Tigers up 33-30.

Missouri returns to the court on Tuesday as No. 6 Tennessee comes to Mizzou Arena. The game will be shown on the SEC Network at 6:00 p.m. CT.