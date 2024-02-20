Game Preview: Mizzou looks to end its rocky streak against a top-10 Tennessee team

Tonight’s Preview

On Saturday, we saw Missouri (8-17, 0-12 Southeastern Conference) play its best basketball of the 2024 calendar year at Mississippi. Even though it fell short and moral victories mean nothing in the win-loss column, it returns home with confidence for its next matchup.

That team it has to face is No. 8 Tennessee (19-6, 9-3). Last season we know what happened in both meeting between both squads as DeAndre Gholston knocked down a buzzer-beater in Knoxville while MU soared past the Vols in Nashville in the SEC Tournament (Mizzou seemingly excelled against the state of Tennessee in 2023 on both the basketball court and football field).

But this year is a completely different year, mainly for Missouri. Tennessee is 4-1 in the month of February and has been a top 10 team since mid-December while Missouri is still looking for that first SEC win. Coming home with confidence, the Tigers are aiming for its first ranked win of the season.

Game Info

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Location: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

TV: SEC Network

The Starters

Mizzou

PG: Nick Honor (Grad, 10.8 PPG)

SG: Sean East II (Grad, 16.0 PPG)

SF: Tamar Bates (JR, 14.0 PPG)

PF: Noah Carter (Grad, 11.5 PPG)

C: Jordan Butler (FR, 2.3 PPG)

Sixth Man: Aidan Shaw (Soph, 3.4 PPG)

Tennessee

G: Dalton Knecht (Sr, 20.1 PPG)

G: Josiah-Jordan James (Grad, 9.2 PPG)

G: Santiago Vescovi (Grad, 7.6 PPG)

G: Zakai Zeigler (Jr, 11.0 PPG)

F: Jonas Aidoo (Jr, 11.7 PPG)

Sixth Man: Tobe Awaka (Soph, 4.6 PPG)

*These are projected starters. Also, in today’s college basketball, positions rarely mean much. Those are included purely for perspective on what matchups on the court may look like.

Get to Know Tennessee

The coach: Rick Barnes is a well-known name around the sport with his 794-412 record and has been associated with the color orange since 1994. He had just one losing record while coaching George Mason (1987-88), Providence (1989-1994) and Clemson (1994-1998). His success led him to future SEC member Texas where with the Longhorns he compiled a record of 402-180 including a Final Four Appearance, a four Big 12 Coach of the Year Awards while also coaching Kevin Durant in 2007.

After being fired from the program (more on that in a sec) he was hired by Tennessee where he turned the Vols into a yearly contender for the NCAA Tournament. The knock on Barnes’ coaching career is his 27-26 NCAA Tournament record, which led him out the door in Austin. He’s had success at Tennessee so far in the regular season, but his Vols teams have only gone as far as the Sweet 16.

This season: Building off of the success last season, the Vols started off as a top-10 team but stumbled early. Tennessee defeated both Wisconsin and Syracuse, but dropped three straight to Purdue, Kansas and North Carolina. It rebounded though in December with wins against Illinois (Something Mizzou couldn’t do), NC State and a good Norfolk State team, a program that’s on the rival list for MU. So far in SEC play, Tennessee is in contention for a league crown as its just a game behind Alabama. Barnes’ squad only blemishes in league play have came against Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The Key Stats: KenPom loves Tennessee as it comes in at No. 5 behind Houston, UConn, Purdue and Arizona. Defensively, the Vols are tremendous ranking in the top 10 in adjusted defensive efficiency (92.3), effective field goal percentage (44.7). Offensively, Tennessee comes in at No. 15 in adjusted offensive efficiency (119) while placing in the top 100 in effective field goal percentage, turnover percentage and offensive rebound percentage.

The Stars: The newest face and star for the Volunteers so far this season has been Dalton Knecht. After spending two seasons at Northeastern Junior College and Northern Colorado, he transferred to Knoxville where he’s enjoying an impressive season averaging 20.1 points and 4.7 rebounds. He’s tallied five 30-point games (North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Vanderbilt and South Carolina) while shooting 39% from behind the arc.

Joining him is a familiar core that Missouri saw last season in Zakai Zeigler, Josiah Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi. Jonas Aidoo is another player MU saw last season and has taken his game to another level as a junior. Aidoo is averaging 11.7 points and 7.5 rebounds, the second most points and most rebounds on the team.

3 Keys to Victory

No. 1 Don’t let Knecht dominate you

It’s simple. Knecht is likely the SEC Player of the Year and he backs it up with his play. He’s not only second in points in the conference, but he’s top 20 in blocks and defensive rebounds while also knocking down the 12th most 3-pointers at 53. He is the Vols offense and you can’t afford to let him flourish or you’ll be in for a long night.

No. 2 Protect the arc

Missouri may have carried a bigger halftime lead into the locker room in Oxford if it hadn’t let the Rebels heat up from behind the arc. Mississippi got hot against the Tigers knocking down 11 3-pointers in a three-point victory. Tennessee is a team that is way better at capitalizing with the 3-ball. The Vols 8.8 3’s per game rank third in the conference just behind Alabama and Kentucky. When MU played both those teams ahead of Tennessee it gave up a combined 20 3-pointers.

No. 3 Keep fighting for the whistle

One thing that Missouri did positively on Saturday was get to the charity stripe. MU attempted 30 free throws and knocked down 25 against Ole Miss. The return of Sean East II helped that as he went a perfect 12-of-12 from the line. It’s no coincidence that Missouri’s most competitive SEC game came when they were able to aggressively draw fouls.

Game Prediction

KenPom Prediction: Tennessee 80, Missouri 66

My Prediction: Tennessee 95, Missouri 73

Tennessee is perhaps the best team that Missouri will play this season. They are scary on both ends of the floor and not only have the ability to score, but also shut you down defensively too. Will it be surprising to see Mizzou come out and fight the way it did against Mississippi? No. But its hard to see them have enough juice for a full 40 minutes.