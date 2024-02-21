How Missouri was largely able to hold No. 5 Tennessee’s offense in check

We can look at this one of two ways. Yes, Missouri dropped its 13th consecutive game of the season, falling to 8-17 and 0-13 in Southeastern Conference play. But this time it was against a top-5 opponent, Tennessee, and it was close, 72-67. A team that Dennis Gates has repeatedly called a Final Four squad.

Against a solid, veteran-laden team like the No. 5 Volunteers, a win wasn’t likely expected. In fact, Missouri has only beaten a top-five team at Mizzou Arena twice, against the 5th-ranked Florida Gators in 2013 and in 2009 against Blake Griffin’s No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners.

So, instead of keeping the attention on the ugly, especially for a team that has struggled with adversity, both with injuries and in close losses all season, it’s also key to observe the positives of each game. It’s important to look for signs of growth, because the Tigers have not given up despite what externally can be viewed as a lost season.

It wasn’t a complete performance, but there were positives shown on the defensive end of the floor in a narrow five-point loss. Coming into the contest, KenPom.com had the Volunteers as the nation’s No. 16 offense with a 119.3 offensive rating while projecting Mizzou to fall 80-66. So far this month, Tennessee has put up 103 at Kentucky, 88 against LSU, 92 at Arkansas, and most recently, 88 against Vanderbilt.

But instead of seeing Rick Barnes’ squad come into Columbia and put on an offensive clinic (The Vols are also a top-40 team in the nation in terms of scoring), it took a while for Tennessee to heat up. In fact, Missouri controlled the momentum of the game and as Rick Barnes said postgame, the Vols needed more effort at halftime.

“We knew they would come in and fight,” Barnes said. “It’s hard to do that when you’ve had the kind of conference season they’ve had. It’s really a credit to he (Dennis Gates) and his players because they fought, and we knew that. I thought the first half they played harder. I thought they played with a lot more sense of urgency than we did.”

Both the Tigers and Volunteers missed their first 11 shots on the night. While MU’s offense stalled, the team knew it was going to need extra aggression and focus on the opposite end of the floor, which helped pumped energy into Mizzou Arena.

“We talked about it. We said if our offense wasn’t there, that the defense had to pick up, it’s got to multiply. If we weren’t making shots, we weren’t going to let them make shots,” Noah Carter said. “And that’s kind of what our mindset was, and it wasn’t expected to go that long. I think the score was 2-1 at the first media [timeout] and a little bit after that, but it was about getting our defense together and if we’re not scoring, we can’t let them score.”

Missouri’s defense held Tennessee to just 30% from the field and 0% from behind the arc in the first half. The disruption of getting the ball to potential Naismith Men’s College Basketball Player of Year Dalton Knecht briefly helped limit the Vols’ offensive production of the 20-point-per-game superstar, as he finished with just two points in the first half.

“In the first half, I thought we did a better job of contesting passes that led to the accuracy of where the accuracy of the catches were,” Gates said.

A big key to the success for Missouri’s defensive performance was the aggression within the paint, specifically from Missouri’s big men. Mabor Majak (who got a standing ovation from the Antlers when he checked in in the second half), someone who was key in last season’s buzzer-beating win in Knoxville, didn’t need to even attempt a shot to make a major impact.

The length of the 7-foot-2 center presented challenges for the Volunteers' post players for a chunk of the game as he grabbed four defensive rebounds while forcing a travel call on Tobe Awaka.

“He’s very unselfish,” Gates said. “He’s given his body, he’s given whatever it is. It’s not even about offense. He’s out there fighting and giving us the emotional boost that most leaders do. He can do it silently, he can do it through action and it can be the smallest things that stand out. He’s very connected to all of his teammates.”

Majak’s 22 minutes on the court was career-high in a black and gold uniform.

“He’s endured a lot in his life, but when you look at what he’s able to do, he came away with five rebounds,” Gates said. “Most of it was in the first half. But I thought he did a tremendous job for us.”

Along with Tamar Bates' five defensive rebounds, Majak and Carter grabbed four each against the Vols. Tennessee’s offensive rebound percentage ranks top 100 in the nation at 32.7% but the Tigers won on the defensive glass 20 to Tennessee’s 14 offensive boards.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, and like the rest of the season, it didn’t last for 40 minutes. Knecht got hot from behind the arc and showed why he is a first round prospect, and it fed into a late run that saw the Volunteers pick up its 20th victory. On the brighter side, the Vols finished the final four minutes without a field goal.

Missouri saw its offense come alive Saturday at Mississippi and its defense flourish for a bit against the Vols. It will need to put both together to pick up a victory in the mighty SEC.

The Tigers return to the court on Saturday as it travels toBud Walton to face Arkansas, who is coming off a defeat against Texas A&M, 78-81. The rivalry matchup will be on the SEC Network at 11 a.m. CT. In the last meeting between both schools, it was the Razorbacks that came away victorious, 91-84.