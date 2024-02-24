College Basketball GameDay: Missouri vs Arkansas: info, where to watch, predictions

Basketball season is still going on eh? It might shock you to learn that even when you begin to lose every game you play they don’t just stop playing the games.
Missouri doesn’t have the longest losing streak in Division one, that belongs to Mississippi Valley State who has lost 26 in a row. They’re also not the losers in the longest streak of losses amongst high majors. That current streak is owned by DePaul who’ve lost 15 in a row. But Missouri is one of just four teams in the country who have yet to win a conference game (DePaul, Pacific, Cal Poly, Mississippi Valley State).
So, pretty dismal.
But! Who knows, really, right? Mizzou has been playing short handed now, and it may be more games before they get any more bodies. But the last few games Dennis Gates has trimmed his rotation and the results have been... better. There still hasn’t been a win to show for it, but what better time to get your first than taking a soul in Bud Walton?
Maybe wishful thinking, sure. All it takes is one! Best case scenario, we get to find out soon enough.
Missouri-Arkansas basketball: Time, Location
TIME: 11:0 a.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, February 24, 2024
LOCATION: Bud Walton Arena; Fayettevilla, AR
Missouri-Arkansas basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: ESPN2
STREAM: WatchESPN
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Arkansas basketball: Betting odds, predictions
As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 6.5-point underdog to Arkansas, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 147.5. KenPom.com prediction machine has this projected as a 6 point Missouri loss, 77-71.
