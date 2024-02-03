College Basketball GameDay: Missouri vs Vanderbilt: info, where to watch, predictions

I think everyone realizes at this point this season has been a massive disappointment. It’s really tough to get excited for games when your team is in the middle of a slog like this.

And it has to be equally as difficult to get excited for a game where a loss would be even more disastrous than any other so far this season. But here the Tigers are travelling to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt, owners of a 5-15 record and 0-7 in the SEC. This game represents Missouri’s best opportunity for a win of all the remaining games. They’re a 57% chance to win, per Kenpom.com.

The Commodores are 193rd in Kenpom’s rating system, their offense ranks just 235th in the country and the defense is only marginally better at 171. But they have won five games, and all five were at home. In conference and at home they have losses to Alabama (by 3), Auburn (by 15), and Tennessee (by 13). Against the Vols they went on an 18-3 run to take a 5 point lead into halftime. Auburn jumped on them early and held them at arms length for much of the game. And Alabama used a 19-2 run in the first half to build up a lead that slowly bled away until the final margin was decided.

So make no mistake here, Vanderbilt is winless. They have really struggled to score the ball away from home, but in the friendly confines of the oddly shaped Memorial Gym, they can be a very tough out. And as Dennis Gates said in the post-game Arkansas press conference, nobody is going to feel sorry for Missouri.

Also make no mistake, Memorial Gym is not a very imposing place to play. Especially when Vandy is bad. And Missouri has had some very good road performances this season. They just couldn’t make enough shots to beat Texas A&M, but were otherwise given every opportunity to steal that win. They made Alabama really sweat until the Tide used a late 2nd half run to gain some separation. And they could never fully get over the hump against South Carolina. But wins over Minnesota and Pitt (both better teams than Vanderbilt) should show the path they need to walk.

Missouri-Vanderbilt basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 2:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, February 3, 2024

LOCATION: Memorial Gymnasium; Nashville, TN

Missouri-Vanderbilt basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Vanderbilt basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 6.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 135.5. KenPom.com prediction machine has this projected as a 2 point Missouri win, 70-68.

