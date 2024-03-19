Join Rock M Nation’s 2024 Bracket Challenge!

It’s the biggest time of the year for college basketball news. Coaches getting fired left and right. Sorry for your losses, Stack. You will always be the sharpest dressed SEC coach in our hearts. Buzz, it all comes down to you now in your three-piece suits. Additionally, the transfer portal just opened up and we’re likely (hoping) to see DG & Co. work some magic on the recruiting trail and lure in some quality transfer talent. Want to know more about the transfer comings and goings? Sign up for our new bonus service, Rock M+! We’ll be sharing plenty of hot goss on there, so join us!

Anyway, this is about the NCAA Tournament. The Madness of March is upon us. I remember Mizzou being involved in something like this last year?

This year, as with every year, we’re doing out very own little bracket challenge here at Rock M, with masthead and commentariat coming together to prove just how wrong we can be.

Want to join in? Click this link, fill out the bracket and watch the points stack! That simple! The password is: Gates.

You can also print out a physical bracket if you’re into a more analog approach.

Looking for some advice? Check out Parker’s twitter where he shares his thoughts on teams with Cinderella potential, teams least likely to make it out of the first weekend, teams with dark horse potential, and his best matchups.

The winner of this grand challenge gets a giant prize of adoration. Never underestimate how good it feels to just know you’re better than other people.

Good Luck!