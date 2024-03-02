College Basketball GameDay: Missouri vs Ole Miss: info, where to watch, predictions

If you’re a college basketball junkie, today should be a good day. If you’re a Missouri fan, maybe today is the day the Tigers finally get their first win of conference play.

Per the former, there are two top 25 matchups to start the day with Florida-South Carolina and Kansas-Baylor. Then at 1:30 you get Marquette-Creighton. A host of other potentially good games in the middle before Alabama-Tennessee and Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s after dinner.

On the latter... well, if you believe in the statistical range of outcomes, this game is Missouri’s best chance to snag a win before the season ends. The Tigers are 41% chance to win, which means Ole Miss is 59% chance to win. The last time Missouri had this good of odds to win was against Vanderbilt. By this point we know how the season has gone and understand a win won’t change much of the feeling of how the last 15 games have felt. But it would feel nice at least.

Mizzou is 8-16 all time against Ole Miss. Which at this point is really a feat considering the two teams had never played prior to Missouri joining the SEC, and then proceeding to win only three of their first 18 games against the Rebels. Mizzou’s lack of success against Ole Miss was really an example of how the program perception had changed. But then Cuonzo Martin managed to win three in a row, and Dennis Gates won another two in a row before the loss earlier this season. It’s still a long way to go, but a win today would be a step forward.

Mizzou could use a win just to try and make up some ground against a program who is historically inferior but has gained the upper hand with things trending towards ugly for Missouri. Here’s to a competitive game where something happens under 10 minutes to go that secures a Mizzou loss. I hope I’m wrong, but that is the script.

Missouri-Ole Miss basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 7:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, March 2, 2024

LOCATION: Mizzou Arena; Columbia, MO

Missouri-Ole Miss basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-Ole Miss basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 6.5-point underdog to Arkansas, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 147.5. KenPom.com prediction machine has this projected as a 2 point Missouri loss, 75-73.

College Basketball Games to Watch: March 2, 2024 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Florida (24) South Carolina (18) -2 145.5 ESPN 12:00 PM Kansas (7) Baylor (15) -4.5 145.5 ABC 12:00 PM Illinois (13) Wisconsin -2.5 154.5 BTN 12:30 PM Arkansas Kentucky (16) -13.5 167.5 CBS 1:00 PM Oregon Arizona (6) -14 157.5 ESPN 1:30 PM Marquette (5) Creighton (12) -5 154 FOX 2:30 PM LSU -3.5 Vanderbilt 143.5 SECN 3:00 PM Iowa State (8) -3.5 UCF 134 ESPN+ 3:00 PM NC State North Carolina (9) -12 152.5 ESPN 3:00 PM Mississippi State Auburn (11) -9.5 146.5 ESPN2 3:00 PM South Florida (25) Charlotte -3 135 ESPN+ 5:00 PM Virginia Duke (10) -8.5 126.5 ESPN 5:00 PM Texas A&M - Georgia - 146.5 SECN 6:00 PM UCLA Washington State (19) -7 127 PAC12 7:00 PM Houston (1) -6 Oklahoma 128.5 ESPN2 7:00 PM Michigan State Purdue (2) -9.5 144.5 FOX 7:00 PM Tennessee (4) Alabama (14) -3 169.5 ESPN 7:30 PM Ole Miss -1.5 Missouri 147 SECN 9:00 PM Gonzaga (23) Saint Mary's (17) -2.5 141.5 ESPN

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.