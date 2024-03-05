Live Game Thread and Preview: Mizzou hosts Auburn for home finale

Today’s Preview

Two regular season games remain for Missouri (8-21, 0-16).

Just two opportunities for the Tigers to pick up that first victory in Southeastern Conference play. The first opportunity over the next week will be against No. 11 Auburn (22-7, 11-5) on Senior Day.

Auburn is fresh off a 78-63 victory against Mississippi State. The Tigers have alternated wins and losses dating back to early February, but nevertheless sit at No. 13 in the AP Poll.

Missouri is 6-9 all-time against Auburn. MU controlled the series early once it joined the SEC, but lost eight of the previous 10 meetings against the blue and orange Tigers.

Let’s scout Auburn while also taking a look at three ways Missouri can pull a possible upset.

Game Info

Time: 8:00 p.m. CST

Date: March 5th, 2024

Location: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo.

TV: SEC Network

The Starters

Mizzou

G: Nick Honor (Grad, 11.1 PPG)

G: Sean East II (Grad, 17.5 PPG)

F: Tamar Bates (JR, 13.6 PPG)

F: Aidan Shaw (Grad, 3.6 PPG)

C: Jordan Butler (FR, 2.1 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Noah Carter (Grad, 10.9 PPG)

Auburn

G: Aden Holloway (Fr, 7.9 PPG_

G: Chad Baker-Mazara (Jr, 10.2 PPG)

G: Denver Jones (Jr, 8.2 PPG)

F: Jaylin Williams (Grad, 12.8 PPG)

F: Johni Broome (JR, 16.3 PPG)

Notable Sixth Man: Tre Donaldson (Soph, 6.6 PPG)

*These are projected starters. Also, in today’s college basketball, positions rarely mean much. Those are included purely for perspective on what matchups on the court may look like.

Get To Know Auburn

The Coach: Bruce Pearl has taken Auburn’s basketball program to new heights since arriving on campus in 2014. After three mediocre seasons (Yes Mizzou fans it takes time and patience to build a consistent winner), Pearl has led Auburn to a Final Four, its first AP No. 1 ranking and four NCAA Tournament berths. Auburn had only been to the Big Dance eight times before his arrival.

Everywhere Pearl’s been, he’s built a consistent winner. It started in the 1990s when he went 231-46 with Southern Indiana, winning a Division II championship in 1995. After his success with the Screaming Eagles, Pearl took his talents to UW-Milwaukee where in his fourth season he took the Panthers to the 2005 Sweet 16, where they fell to perhaps the greatest Illinois team ever.

He was quickly hired away by Tennessee shortly thereafter and in his six seasons with the Vols, Pearl took the program to heights it hadn’t seen before, which included its only Elite Eight appearance in 2010. NCAA violations led to his firing in 2011, but after he compiled a 145-61 record in Knoxville.

The current 2023-24 season: It’s not mathematically impossible for Auburn to claim a share of the conference title, but it's a bit slim. Nevertheless, Auburn is in line for a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers started the season off with a 16-2 record (losses to Baylor and Appalachian State), climbing to ashigh as the No. 8 team in the nation at one point. Its hiccups in SEC play have come against Alabama, Mississippi State, Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee, but they ended up splitting with the Crimson Tide while also defeating South Carolina by 40 points.

The Key Stats: Auburn is a well-rounded efficient team on both ends of the floor, and has an adjusted offensive efficiency of 120.8 (14th in the nation), while its effective field goal, turnover, and offensive rebound percentage rank in the top 60 in the nation. Defensively, Auburn ranks fifth in adjusted defensive efficiency (93.5). The visitors also rank top five in the nation in blocks.

The Stars: Johni Broome has panned out as a nice addition via the transfer portal for Pearl’s squad. He came from Morehead State after the 22-23 season and has statistically improved, averaging 16.3 points (a 2.1-point jump from a season ago) and 8.6 rebounds (0.2 jump). Broome is also one of the premiere shot blockers in the conference as his 66 blocks rank second in the SEC.

Jaylin Williams has been with the program since 2019 and is experiencing a career year. The 6-foot-8 forward is tallying 12.8 points and just under five rebounds per game. His offensive rating according to College Basketball Reference ranks first in the SEC at 135.6.

While he comes off the bench, Chad Baker-Mazara is one of the better sixth-man options in the game. He’s bounced around in his collegiate career, starting at Duquesne (2020-21) before heading to San Diego State (2021-22) and then Northwest Florida State College last season. Baker-Mazara is having a career year this season as one of the veterans on Auburn’s roster, averaging 10.2 per contest. He scored a season-high 25 points at Georgia.

3 Keys to The Game

No. 1: A full effort from the guys who can’t return next season

It will be the last home game for Mabor Majak, Nick Honor, Noah Carter, and Sean East II. East has been red-hot, Honor has had his moments, while Majak has given it his all. But if the Tigers are looking for an upset they are going to need more from Noah Carter. It's been one of the worst three-game stretches for Carter in a Missouri uniform as he tallied just eight points at Arkansas, and over the past two games at Florida and against Mississippi, he’s scored a grand total of zero points. When Carter is on, it's fun to watch. Hopefully, he can add a spark against a really good defensive team.

No. 2: Take away two of Auburn’s big three

As mentioned above, Baker-Mazara, Broome, and Williams are the stars for Auburn and are the team's double-digit scorers. Outside of those three, there isn’t really any player on the roster that MU has to fear as much. It's easier said than done, but if Mizzou can limit Williams and Baker-Mazara, much like Florida did, it will increase its chances of a win.

No. 3: Don’t go over 10 minutes without a field goal

It's been a common theme all year for Missouri. MU picks up momentum during games then disappears for extended periods. They did that against Mississippi in the first half. Tamar Bates knocked down a 3-point jumper giving MU a 15-13 lead, but the Tigers were held without a field goal until the 2:57 mark... when the team was down 16. While Missouri cut it to a single possession late, the Tigers still had to dig themselves out of a pretty big hole. Winning in the SEC is harder, but Missouri can make it a whole lot easier on itself without these massive droughts.

Game Prediction

KenPom Prediction: Auburn 82, Missouri 67

My Prediction: Auburn 85, Missouri 65

The road hasn’t been easy this year for Missouri through conference play. It’s not going to get easier these final two or three games, unless you think this team is making a run in the SEC Tournament. Auburn is another team that can hold Missouri to long scoring droughts defensively and take a commanding lead on the offensive end through efficient play. The fight will be there briefly for the Tigers, but expecting a senior night victory may be a pipe dream.