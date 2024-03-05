Mizzou drops its regular season home finale to Auburn

Any hope of Missouri (8-22, 0-17 Southeastern Conference) ending a season-long home losing streak quickly vanished in the blink of an eye in its 101-74 loss to Auburn (23-7, 11-5) on Tuesday evening.

After playing good enough basketball to pull within five at the half, reoccurring problems hit the home Tigers, and within a span of under five minutes, the inability to score, rebound and contain a star player — this time forward Johni Broome — re-emerged and helped the visitors come out on a 7-0 run. This pushed the Auburn lead to 12 and quickly forced Dennis Gates to call a timeout.

“We just kind of came out flat,” East said. “And we didn’t score or convert on offensive possessions and they capitalized on that.”

Missouri never recovered on senior night and was outscored 57-35 over the final 20 minutes of play. For the first time since the 1965-66 season when Lyndon B. Johnson was in office, the Tigers finished the regular season without a conference home win.

It's a bitter end for the seniors who played their final confirmed home game of collegiate basketball. Sean East II finished with a team-high 21 points, tying Jabari Brown’s 2013-14 six-game stretch of 20-plus points. But aside from East, the other graduating players on the roster — Nick Honor, Noah Carter, and Mabor Majak (Connor Vanover did not play due to a concussion sustained at the Florida game) — combined for a mere 12 points in the second half.

Junior Tamar Bates recorded 12 first-half points but was limited to just eight minutes in the second stanza after sustaining what appeared to be an injury (no additional details on that), which left just East and Anthony Robinson II, who had six second-half points, as the primary generators of offense in that timeframe.

In the second half, Mizzou shot 31% from the field compared to Auburn’s 76%, which was fueled by Broome and Jaylin Williams, who combined for 37 on the night. Auburn also cleaned up MU on the glass throughout the 41-28 as well in the paint 48-22.

“Nick Honor had three open looks, as open as they could get, and he wasn’t able to knock them down,” Gates said. “Nick Honor had a couple of open looks that he wasn’t able to knock down, and they knocked theirs down.”

A 27-point loss didn’t mirror the exciting first half between the two Tiger squads.

Missouri’s offense fluctuated throughout the first half but provided enough juice to keep the first 20 minutes entertaining.

Bates came out with poise, scoring on all three levels, hitting a fadeaway 3-pointer as the shot clock expired before connecting from the right elbow. The lefty also knocked down a pair of early free throws, and coming into the night he owned the top free throw mark in MU history at 92.1%.

The contributions by Bates gave Missouri a quick 7-4 lead, but outside of the junior, no one contributed offensively early for MU. Auburn then proceeded to surge ahead on an 8-0 run off of a pair of triples from Chad Baker-Mazara and an Aden Holloway jumper off a ball fake.

East and Jordan Butler were able to get Missouri out of the rut with a 3-pointer to help close the gap, but Auburn extended its margin to eight with another run, this time 6-0, behind savvy inside play from Chris Moore and Dillon Caldwell, who slammed one home off of a nice pass from K.D. Johnson.

Mizzou’s offense, backed behind Bates, East and Honor, finally woke up to close out the first half, but while the Tigers attempted to keep it close, Auburn managed to maintain multi-possession leads as chippy play on both ends of the floor resulted in opportunities at the charity stripe.

The home team finally caught a break when Auburn went on a two-minute plus-long scoring drought after going up 35-25. Jesus Carralero-Martin scored four straight while Carter scored his first points in three games with a pair of free throws, pulling the Tigers within four.

Moore eventually ended the drought, but East and Butler were able to help Missouri back within five (39-35) heading into the half. Unfortunately, after shooting 37% from the field in the first half and 50% from behind the arc, the home Tigers' shooting went south the rest of the way.

While Missouri will not finish with a conference home win for the first time in 58 years, the Tigers will have one last opportunity to not finish winless in conference play for the first time since 1908.

“It’s not over,” East said. “We still got high hopes for this season, and we will keep fighting each and every day.”

Mizzou will close out the regular season on Saturday at LSU (16-13, 8-8). Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. First up for LSU, they play Arkansas (14-15, 5-11) Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.