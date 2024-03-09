College Basketball GameDay: Missouri vs LSU: info, where to watch, predictions

We made it!

The long nightmare season’s end is nigh. I don’t need to spell any more of this out for you at this point, but it’s sucked. But nothing last forever, the good or the bad. And the bad is almost over with.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a season like this. For three years we watched Kim Anderson’s teams be overmatched and still manage to pull off a few wins here and there. We saw Cuonzo Martin ride injury riddled teams and find ways to win at least five conference games. For whatever reason Mizzou this season just hasn’t been able to break through. And now it’s officially become a thing.

It may feel like forever ago but Mizzou was actually favored to beat Georgia in the first conference game. And really probably should have. It wasn’t until a late Georgia run where the odds switched towards the Bulldogs. The next game was a trip to Kentucky and you probably never expect to win that one. But then South Carolina came to town and if you forgot... MIzzou led that game for nearly the entirety of the second half all the way up until SC tied it at the very end of regulation. With either or both of those games and I’m sure we’re feeling a little different. That probably spurs them onto at least a couple more wins.

Instead it’s all gone wrong.

There’s one last chance to win a game during the regular season. Whether they win or not is really immaterial to what needs to happen next. LSU isn’t very good, they’re not bad either. And they’re probably playing for a post-season bid. You get to 9-9 in the SEC and you should probably be playing somewhere.

So it’s a tall task. Needing a win against a home team who is consistently better than you are in their home gym, it doesn’t spell success in most cases.

You could do the sensible thing here, there are plenty of other good games to watch... watch them and hope for better days ahead!

Missouri-LSU basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 7:30 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, March 9, 2024

LOCATION: Maravich Assembly Center; Baton Rouge, LA

Missouri-LSU basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-LSU basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 7-point underdog to LSU, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 151. KenPom.com prediction machine has this projected as a 9 point Missouri loss, 79-70.

College Basketball Games to Watch: March 8, 2024 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Arkansas Alabama (16) -14.5 173.5 ESPN 1:00 PM Iowa State (6) -3 Kansas State 134 ESPN2 1:00 PM Texas A&M Ole Miss -1.5 144.5 CBS 1:30 PM Creighton (10) -1 Villanova 137 FOX 1:30 PM South Carolina (17) Mississippi State -4.5 133.5 SECN 2:00 PM South Florida (24) -4.5 Tulsa 145.5 ESPN+ 3:00 PM Kansas (14) Houston (1) -7.5 137 ESPN 3:00 PM Kentucky (15) Tennessee (4) -7.5 166 CBS 3:30 PM Florida -10 Vanderbilt 151.5 SECN 4:00 PM Marquette (8) -2.5 Xavier 158.5 FOX 5:00 PM Baylor (11) Texas Tech -2 147.5 ESPN2 5:30 PM North Carolina (7) Duke (9) -5.5 150 ESPN 5:30 PM Georgia Auburn (13) -16 151 SECN 7:00 PM UConn (2) -10 Providence 140.5 FOX 7:30 PM New Mexico Utah State (22) -3.5 160.5 CBSSN 7:30 PM Missouri LSU -7 151 SECN 8:00 PM Oklahoma State BYU (20) -13 152.5 ESPN+ 9:00 PM Arizona (5) -7.5 USC 159.5 ESPN

