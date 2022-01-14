REPORT: Mizzou Football is hiring Texas State Offensive Coordinator Jacob Peeler

Missouri currently has two open coaching positions and Bruce Feldman is reporting one of those spots is about to be filled:

SOURCE: Mizzou is hiring Texas State OC Jacob Peeler as an offensive assistant. Peeler has worked with some terrific WRs and is regarded as an excellent recruiter. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2022

Last week Mizzou added Indiana DL coach Kevin Peoples to the defensive staff, and this week it looks to be Jacob Peeler, from Texas State, to the offensive staff. Peeler has spent the last two seasons as the Offensive Coordinator for the Texas State... I wanna say Bobcats (?) but before that he spent time as the Wide Receivers coach at Ole Miss and California. While at Ole Miss Peeler was responsible for coaching up future NFL Wideouts D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown.

At Missouri he’ll have a plethora of talent to work with, including Luther Burden, Mookie Cooper, Dominic Lovett, J.J. Hester, Ja’Marion Wayne, and Mehki Miller.

The Staff is seeing some turnover as Aaron Fletcher, hired last year as a Cornerbacks coach, left for the defensive backs job at Arizona State, Charlie Harbison stepped down, and Casey Woods left for the Offensive Coordinator job at SMU.

We’ll update as we get more information, including confirmation from Missouri.