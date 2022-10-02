SEC Week 6 Opening Lines

With Missouri’s toughest test of the year out of the way our beloved Tigers get to close this opening slate of games with a road trip to The Swamp to take on Billy Napier’s rebuilding project in Gainesville (who played this morning - and will have a shortened week - thanks to Hurricane Ian). Which Missouri team will show up - the one we saw in Manhattan or the one we saw last night? And which Anthony Richardson shows up? Who knows! It’s what makes college football great.

As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, October 8th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

11:00a - Arkansas at Mississippi State (-5)

11:00a - Missouri at Florida (-10)

11:00a - Tennessee (-3.5) at LSU

2:30p - Auburn at Georgia (-28)

3:00p - Ole Miss (-19.5) at Vanderbilt

6:30p - South Carolina at Kentucky (-10.5)

7:00p - Texas A&M at Alabama (-23.5)