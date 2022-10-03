AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings after Week 5: Bama on top

As conference play starts to get into full swing, Week 5 of the College Football season delivered some upsets as five ranked teams lost to unranked opponents — and we were oh so close to a sixth one.
There’s plenty of changes in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings as we near College Football’s midseason point, and Alabama has taken over the No. 1 spot after Georgia’s back-to-back wins lately haven’t been so convincing. The SEC still leads the way with seven teams ranked. Here’s this week’s Top 25.
- Alabama (5-0)
- Georgia (5-0)
- Ohio State (5-0)
- Michigan (5-0)
- Clemson (5-0)
- USC (5-0)
- Oklahoma State (4-0)
- Tennessee (4-0)
- Ole Miss (5-0)
- Penn State (5-0)
- Utah (4-1)
- Oregon (4-1)
- Kentucky (4-1)
- North Carolina State (4-1)
- Wake Forest (4-1)
- BYU (4-1)
- TCU (4-0)
- UCLA (5-0)
- kansas (5-0)
- Kansas State (5-0)
- Washington (4-1)
- Syracuse (4-0)
- Mississippi State (4-1)
- Cincinnati (4-1)
- LSU (4-1)
Others receiving votes:
Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2
Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 6:
- No. 17 TCU at No. 19 kansas — 11:00 am. CST (FS1) College Gameday game. Ugh.
- No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU — 11:00 a.m. CST (ESPN)
- No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA — 2:30 p.m. CST (FOX)
My Updated SEC Power Rankings After Week 4
- Alabama: An impressive performance by the Crismon Tide on the road in a hostile environment against a pretty good Arkansas team, especially after Bryce Young left the game with a shoulder injury. Ga Tech running back transfer Jahmyr Gibbs is the real deal.
- Georgia: After escaping Columbia with a win by four points as 30-point favorites, maybe the Bulldogs are vulnerable just a little bit.
- Tennessee: BYE week, but upcoming game at LSU should be a good one.
- Ole Miss: Statement win for Lane Kiffin’s squad. The Rebels have now won 13 in a row at home.
- Kentucky: The Wildcats still have all of the makings of a pretty good team, but a costly turnover by Will Levis late in the game was the deciding factor.
- Arkansas: Can’t penalize the Razorbacks too much for losing to Alabama. Hogs have an upcoming three-game road trip that will pretty much make-or-break their season.
- Mississippi State: A big time win over Texas A&M to jump into the Top 25 at No. 23. This team is dangerous, especially in Starkville.
- LSU: Heck of a comeback on the road, scoring 21 unanswered points after being down 17-0. Much needed win, four in a row after their season opening loss to Florida State.
- Florida: Not much to takeaway after a win over an FCS team, but the Gators took care of business in a rare Sunday afternoon game.
- Texas A&M: After the loss to Mississippi State to drop to 3-2, the Aggies play No. 1 Alabama. On the road. Yikes.
- South Carolina: The Gamecocks took care of business in a 50-10 win over SC State, but a tough one awaits — at Kentucky on Saturday night.
- Missouri: I know, there are no moral victories — but going toe to toe against Georgia deserves a whole lot of credit. The defense is legit, and there are still winnable games on the schedule the rest of the way.
- Auburn: A blown 17-0 lead at home could be the end for Bryan Harsin, and they have UGA on the road up next. Not great.
- Vanderbilt: BYE. Home vs Ole Miss on Saturday night.
