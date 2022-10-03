AP Top 25 and SEC Power Rankings after Week 5: Bama on top

As conference play starts to get into full swing, Week 5 of the College Football season delivered some upsets as five ranked teams lost to unranked opponents — and we were oh so close to a sixth one.

There’s plenty of changes in this week’s AP Top 25 rankings as we near College Football’s midseason point, and Alabama has taken over the No. 1 spot after Georgia’s back-to-back wins lately haven’t been so convincing. The SEC still leads the way with seven teams ranked. Here’s this week’s Top 25.

Others receiving votes:

Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2

Top 25 match ups on the schedule for Week 6:

No. 17 TCU at No. 19 kansas — 11:00 am. CST (FS1) College Gameday game. Ugh.

No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU — 11:00 a.m. CST (ESPN)

No. 11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA — 2:30 p.m. CST (FOX)

