Tyler Badie & Akayleb Evans make their case at the NFL Combine

Missouri’s representatives at the NFL Combine impressed both with their on-field work and also their ability to keep the media entertained at their respective press conferences. Both running back Tyler Badie and Akayleb Evans helped their respective NFL Draft stock with strong performances in Indianapolis.

Let’s take a deep dive into how Badie and Evans performed in Indianapolis, and what it could mean for their draft status.

Tyler Badie:

Badie’s NFL Combine performance was, more or less, what you would expect. He’s undersized, he’s crazy fast and he has impressive explosion. Anyone who watched Badie consistently throughout his career at Mizzou could have told you that.

That said, his height and weight are going to bring up some questions in the draft process. Much like early in his career at Mizzou, draft evaluators are going to question if a 5-foot-8 running back who weighs less than 200 pounds can carry the load. The only running backs in the last decade who measured in at the NFL Combine under 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds who ended up selected within the first four rounds are LaMichael James, Ronnie Hillman, Nyheim Hines, Bryce Love and Kendall Hunter. Badie is hoping to become the next.

Tyler Badie is a RB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 6.83 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 482 out of 1519 RB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/FRhCkFuw49 #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/eLxd32so2q — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2022

Badie should be able to point to Hines’ success as a pro as reason to believe he’s more than worthy of drafting in the top 120 picks.Hines enjoyed similar success under Eli Drinkwitz at NC State to what Badie produced this season at Mizzou.

What they’re saying:

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: Undersized, change-of-pace back with a big heart and pass-catching talent. Despite a lack of desired size, Badie took on a monster workload and produced at a high level. He played in a run scheme heavily tilted to outside zone and is at his best in space, although he’s natural and confident in tight run lanes. He’s a tough runner but lacks short-yardage leg drive, so his role as a pro could be fairly well-defined as a talented third-down back who can handle an occasional spike in carries if needed.

The Draft Network: He is known as a dynamic space player that excels with the football in his hands. He is electric with incredible burst and speed to take it the distance. 2021 was his first season as a bell cow or workhorse running back and he did not disappoint. Ideal Role: Complementary/secondary back, change of pace. Scheme Fit: Stretch zone rushing attack, pistol formations.

Akayleb Evans:

Evans had a strange season in his lone year with the Tigers. He didn’t technically “start” the first game of the season, and he ultimately decided to “opt out” before the bowl game. His play in-between, though, was smooth and steady. Evans has plenty of college tape both in press and zone coverage. His size and speed combination is something NFL teams covet in the secondary. And now he’s added a fantastic NFL Combine performance, to boot.

Akayleb Evans is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.63 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 67 out of 1806 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/CPDx6Z0xtX #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/ErkfdnNKdc — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 8, 2022

Evans measured in at 6-foot-2 and nearly 200 pounds. That’s remarkable size for a cornerback. Add in an official 40-time of under 4.5 seconds at that size and length, and you’re going to see NFL teams lining up to draft such a toolsy cornerback once the draft gets to day 3 (rounds 4-7).

What they’re saying:

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com: “Evans should profile as a height, weight, speed prospect for teams employing multiple zone coverages. He lacks the footwork and short-area agility to maintain man coverage against NFL receivers. Evans has the strength for release redirection and can use his length to swarm the catch from a side shuffle or short zone setting. The measurables are appealing but his injury history must be part of his evaluation as well.”

Missouri CB Akayleb Evans has met with the Bucs in Indy, and also at Senior Bowl. He’s a great interview who has played in 2 different coverage schemes coming from Tulsa and then Missouri — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 5, 2022