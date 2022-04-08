NFL Draft Profile: Keke Chism

Profile:

Name: Keke Chism

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-foot-4 (91 percentile for Wide Receivers)

Weight: 209 pounds (66 percentile)

Arm Length: 33” (78 percentile)

Draft Projection: Priority Free Agent

Pro Day Measurables:

40-Yard Dash: 4.69 (5 percentile)

3-Cone Drill: 7.27 (9 percentile)

Vertical Jump: 36.5” (64 percentile)

Broad Jump: 10’8” (87 percentile)

Player Comparison: Jody Fortson (Valdosta State)

College Statistics:

Games Played: 44 (21 at Mizzou, 23 at Angelo State)

Receptions: 205 (76 at Mizzou, 129 at Angelo State)

Receiving Yards: 2,806 (969 at Mizzou, 1,837 at Angelo State)

Receiving Touchdowns: 16 (4 at Mizzou, 12 at Angelo State)

College Accolades:

SEC First-Team Academic Honor Roll (2020)

2018 & 2019 Captain at Angelo State

First-Team Lone Star Conference (2019)

Named to Angelo State’s All-Decade Team

WATCH: #Mizzou QB Brady Cook finds Keke Chism for the GO-AHEAD TD in the #ArmedForcesBowl pic.twitter.com/dnYkXJeijh — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) December 23, 2021

Overview

Strengths: Chism is a big, strong wide receiver with the ability to win contested catches. He’s a solid blocker in the running game and he’s reportedly been a great teammate in his time both at Missouri and Angelo State. He’s not afraid to go across the middle, even if he knows he’s likely to take a shot from a linebacker or a safety. Chism wasn’t used as much as you might expect in the red zone, but he’s a player who can use his frame to win as the field shrinks.

Weaknesses: Chism’s speed - both straight-line and change-of-direction - leaves something to be desired. His reported times for his 40-yard dash and his 3-cone both rank in the bottom 10 percentile among wide receivers over the last 20 years. His ability to win in contested areas worked in college, but will that translate in the NFL? It’s tough for a wide receiver to create separation without having better top-end speed.

Outlook: Chism was a solid college wide receiver who will need to add significant value on special teams to stick in the NFL. His speed limitations are going to be an issue for teams looking for a receiver who can create some separation for their respective quarterback. A position change to tight end might be necessary.

If you’re looking for a comparison on how Chism could stick in the league, it might be current Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson.

Fortson measured in at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds at his Pro Day in 2019. He had 33 1⁄ 4” arms, ran a 4.84 40-yard dash and a 7.52 3-cone drill. He also tallied 13 reps on the bench, jumped 34” in the vertical and 10’7” in the broad jump.

Chism came in at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds pounds at Missouri’s Pro Day. He had 33” arms, ran a 4.69 40-yard dash and a 7.27 3-cone drill. He also tallied 12 reps on the bench press, jumped 36 1⁄ 2” in the vertical and 10’8” in the broad jump.

Fortson is now entering his third year with the Chiefs after earning a role as the team’s number three tight end last season before he tore his Achilles tendon. He stuck on the roster after gaining 15 pounds and making a full-time transition to tight end. Following Fortson’s lead might be Chism’s best chance to stick long-term in the league.

What scouts and analysts are saying about Evans:

Quotes From Mizzou's Pro Day:

"A big dominant receiver who can make plays" - Keke Chism on what he can offer NFL teams.we put on a good showing." - Case Cook on how the Tigers did overall. — Parker Gillam (@gillam_parker) March 25, 2022

Drinkwitz is really high on D-II transfer Keke Chism, a WR. He said he has NFL potential and is really excited to have him with VT transfer Damon Hazelton Jr. He also said returners now look like SEC WRs.



"One of these days y'all might actually get to see these guys in person." — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) July 15, 2020