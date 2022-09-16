Missouri vs. Abilene Christian: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, SBN Reacts results, and more

I guess we better get used to 11:00 am kick offs!

After struggling at Kansas State, Mizzou gets their annual FCS opponent rehab game. Last year Mizzou beat Southeast Missouri State 59-28, with SEMO tacking on 21 points in the 4th Quarter. Three years ago they beat SEMO 50-0. In 2018 they opened with UT-Martin and won 51-14. 2017 involved the Missouri State debacle, but Mizzou still won the game 72-43. Then there was Delaware State in 2016. The final in that game was 79-0. As you can see this is almost always a “clean the pipes” game for the offense. And it also shows you a lot of what your defense is about. I’d expect a blowout.

Missouri-Abilene Christian football: Time, Location

TIME: 11:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, September 17, 2022

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO.

Missouri-Abilene Christian football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network +

STREAM: WatchESPN

Missouri-Abilene Christian football: Betting odds, predictions

There is no line on the game as Abilene Christian is an FCS opponent. Check out DraftKing’s Sportsbook for the latest College Football odds.

College Football Games to Watch: Week 3 Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Georgia (1) -24.5 South Carolina 54 ESPN 11:00 AM UConn Michigan (4) -47.5 60 ABC 11:00 AM Oklahoma (6) -11 Nebraska 66.5 FOX 11:00 AM Youngstown State Kentucky (9) NL SECN 11:00 AM Texas State Baylor (17) -30 53 FS1 11:00 AM Abilene Christian Missouri NL SECN+ 2:30 PM BYU (12) Oregon -3.5 58 FOX 2:30 PM Ole Miss (20) -16.5 Georgia Tech 64 ABC 2:30 PM Penn State (22) -3 Auburn 48 CBS 2:30 PM Vanderbilt Northern Illinois -2.5 58.5 CBSSN 3:00 PM UL Monroe Alabama (2) -49 60.5 SECN 4:00 PM Liberty Wake Forest (19) -16.5 63.5 ACCN 5:00 PM Mississippi State -2.5 LSU 53.5 ESPN 6:00 PM Toledo Ohio State (3) -32 62 FOX 6:00 PM Arkansas Pine Bluff Oklahoma State (8) NL ESPN+ 6:00 PM Missouri State Arkansas (10) NL SECN+ 6:00 PM Akron Tennessee (15) -47.5 67 SECN+ 6:00 PM Texas Tech NC State (16) -10 55 ESPN2 6:30 PM Michigan State (11) Washington -3.5 56.5 ABC 6:30 PM South Florida Florida -24.5 59 SECN 6:30 PM Pitt (23) -10 Western Michigan 47.5 ESPNU 7:00 PM Louisiana Tech Clemson (5) -34 53 ACCN 7:00 PM UTSA Texas (21) -12.5 61.5 LHN 8:00 PM Miami (13) Texas A&M (24) -5.5 44.5 ESPN 9:00 PM San Diego St Utah (14) -21 49 ESPN2 9:30 PM Fresno State USC (7) -12 74 FOX

