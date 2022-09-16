Missouri vs. Abilene Christian: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, SBN Reacts results, and more

I guess we better get used to 11:00 am kick offs!
After struggling at Kansas State, Mizzou gets their annual FCS opponent rehab game. Last year Mizzou beat Southeast Missouri State 59-28, with SEMO tacking on 21 points in the 4th Quarter. Three years ago they beat SEMO 50-0. In 2018 they opened with UT-Martin and won 51-14. 2017 involved the Missouri State debacle, but Mizzou still won the game 72-43. Then there was Delaware State in 2016. The final in that game was 79-0. As you can see this is almost always a “clean the pipes” game for the offense. And it also shows you a lot of what your defense is about. I’d expect a blowout.
Abilene Christian Preview
Celebrate Family Weekend at Mizzou with Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Abilene Christian.— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 12, 2022
Missouri-Abilene Christian football: Time, Location
TIME: 11:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Saturday, September 17, 2022
LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO.
Missouri-Abilene Christian football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SEC Network +
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-Abilene Christian football: Betting odds, predictions
There is no line on the game as Abilene Christian is an FCS opponent. Check out DraftKing’s Sportsbook for the latest College Football odds.
College Football Games to Watch: Week 3
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Georgia (1)
|-24.5
|South Carolina
|54
|ESPN
|11:00 AM
|UConn
|Michigan (4)
|-47.5
|60
|ABC
|11:00 AM
|Oklahoma (6)
|-11
|Nebraska
|66.5
|FOX
|11:00 AM
|Youngstown State
|Kentucky (9)
|NL
|SECN
|11:00 AM
|Texas State
|Baylor (17)
|-30
|53
|FS1
|11:00 AM
|Abilene Christian
|Missouri
|NL
|SECN+
|2:30 PM
|BYU (12)
|Oregon
|-3.5
|58
|FOX
|2:30 PM
|Ole Miss (20)
|-16.5
|Georgia Tech
|64
|ABC
|2:30 PM
|Penn State (22)
|-3
|Auburn
|48
|CBS
|2:30 PM
|Vanderbilt
|Northern Illinois
|-2.5
|58.5
|CBSSN
|3:00 PM
|UL Monroe
|Alabama (2)
|-49
|60.5
|SECN
|4:00 PM
|Liberty
|Wake Forest (19)
|-16.5
|63.5
|ACCN
|5:00 PM
|Mississippi State
|-2.5
|LSU
|53.5
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|Toledo
|Ohio State (3)
|-32
|62
|FOX
|6:00 PM
|Arkansas Pine Bluff
|Oklahoma State (8)
|NL
|ESPN+
|6:00 PM
|Missouri State
|Arkansas (10)
|NL
|SECN+
|6:00 PM
|Akron
|Tennessee (15)
|-47.5
|67
|SECN+
|6:00 PM
|Texas Tech
|NC State (16)
|-10
|55
|ESPN2
|6:30 PM
|Michigan State (11)
|Washington
|-3.5
|56.5
|ABC
|6:30 PM
|South Florida
|Florida
|-24.5
|59
|SECN
|6:30 PM
|Pitt (23)
|-10
|Western Michigan
|47.5
|ESPNU
|7:00 PM
|Louisiana Tech
|Clemson (5)
|-34
|53
|ACCN
|7:00 PM
|UTSA
|Texas (21)
|-12.5
|61.5
|LHN
|8:00 PM
|Miami (13)
|Texas A&M (24)
|-5.5
|44.5
|ESPN
|9:00 PM
|San Diego St
|Utah (14)
|-21
|49
|ESPN2
|9:30 PM
|Fresno State
|USC (7)
|-12
|74
|FOX
