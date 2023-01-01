Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson set to return in 2023

Missouri senior defensive lineman Darius Robinson announced that he would be returning to Columbia for a fifth season on Sunday. Robinson debated going to the draft but cited that there was work left to be done at Mizzou.

Thank you God, for allowing me to be in this process. This has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life. I was blessed with the opportunity to start my NFL career now. However, I’m committed to growth and the process, and I will be returning for one more year! MR.6IX pic.twitter.com/YbPVbTSo15 — Darius Robinson 6️⃣ (@Darius6Robinson) January 1, 2023

Robinson finished the 2022 season with 35 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. On his career, Robinson has recorded 69 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 31 career games played.

The 6’5”, 290 lb. defensive tackle was a force to be reckoned with on the interior this season. He consistently ate up blocks and made plenty of plays in the opposition’s backfield. Robinson had the opportunity to be a mid-to-late round NFL Draft pick, but he returns to bolster his draft stock in 2023.

More so than anything else, the Southfield, Michigan-product is a leader for this team. Per press conferences and what people around the program say about him, Robinson is constantly smiling and providing a positive spark for the team. He emerged as one of the more vocal leaders for this team in 2022 and his experience and leadership will be invaluable for the 2023 squad.