Welcome back, Tiger fans, to another edition of Rock M Digest, a weekly column where I, Madame Editor, share with you my must-read picks from the past week at Rock M Nation. These stories made me think (sometimes too much), laugh, smile, cry... you get the picture. Since I have the distinct pleasure of reading everything on this wonderful website — I love reading it all, I swear — I want you, the readers, to know what you should be checking out if you don’t have time to read all the content.

At the bottom, I’ve gathered up my favorite quotes of the week and presented them with no context.

FYI: There are links to the stories in both the recommendations & the quotes so you can reference it if you so choose.

Let’s begin.

By Nate Edwards

In what will be the first of the site’s many position postmortems, Nate breaks down the 2022 quarterback play. He reminds us that the narrative for 98% of the season was that Brady Cook was not good enough and someone else needed to wrestle “QB1” away from him. But then we found out that — surprise! — maybe he wasn’t good enough because he was throwing with a torn labrum! But trotting out a “broken” QB without an adequate backup system in place, be it Sam Horn, Jack Abraham, or Tyler Macon, continues to be a Mizzou problem, Nate tells us, as Gary Pinkel had the same problem. He asks us to remember back when Drew Lock was thrown into the mix when Maty Mauk was suspended. Nate finishes off his history lesson by breaking the players into parts (and I would imagine he’ll do something similar for each position postmortem): The Departed, The Returners, and the Freshman. Fun article, and a worthwhile read for sure.

By Matt Watkins

In this data-filled piece by Matt Watkins, he shares his mad scientist way of trying to figure out how the selection committee puts together team sheets and then coming up with a predictive formula that will show us which teams may be included in the NCAA Tournament field as well as where they will be seeded. In this first iteration, Matt will be taking a look at potential at-large teams and were they slot in the “S-Curve.” And it’s retrospective, as opposed to taking a look at predictive results. No predictions here, friends! This is the real stuff!

Commitment-apalooza

By Sammy Stava, Nate Edwards, Josh Matejka

Saturday, while decidedly NOT a great day for the Missouri Tigers basketball team, WAS a great day for Mizzou Football and the transfer portal, as the Tigers picked up not one, not two, but THREE transfer additions and the re-commitment of a needed piece to stay another season. Kicking off the Day o’ Commits was SEC WR transfer, Ole Miss’ Dannis Jackson. According to Sammy’s piece (he really did the lord’s work for the site on Saturday). Jackson spent three seasons at Ole Miss but didn’t play last season. In 2021, however, he had 12 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns. The second commitment, written by Nate, brought St. Louis native and Mizzou legacy DE Joe Moore III back to the Show Me State from Arizona State. Per Nate’s article, the former blue-chipper played for a sinking ship at ASU, so his stats may not be great. However, Nate did say he was akin to the production of Trajan Jeffcoat. In the final commitment post of the day from Sammy, Florida State defensive back Sidney Wiliams, cousin of Kris Abrams-Draine, announced his intent to transfer to Mizzou. The former three-star played three seasons with the Noles, recording 66 total tackles, an interception, four pass deflections, and a fumble recovery. Finally, was the announcement by Javon Foster to return to Mizzou another season. This is big news for the Tigers, as Josh tells us Foster seems destined to play on Sundays. He’ll be joined by recent grad transfer Marcellus Johnson and freshman Logan Reichert.

By Matt Harris

In this interesting and well-done piece by Matt, he examines Mizzou’s defensive issues (they’re 201st in adjusted defensive efficiency as of Thursday), which seem to have become even more glaring given their recent struggles offensively. In typical Matt Harris fashion, he has a bunch of statistics, charts and video to back up his information, and it’s very.... eye-opening. There may be a reprieve coming though, as Harris points out, if MU goes .500 over the next two weeks, the Tigers enter a stretch where eight of their 11 games come against teams presently rated lower than 100th in adjusted efficiency. Another good thing about those teams? Their offenses aren’t exactly potent.

Out of Context Quotes of the Week

[reminder: the title of the article links to its location for easy accessibility]