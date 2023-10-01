SEC Week 6 Opening Lines

I know we here at Rock M Nation have had the 2023 season circled as the breakthrough season for Eli Drinkwitz regime, and the LSU game circled as one of the big “statement games” of the season. We’ve been consistently vocal about that.

However, I don’t think anybody anticipated how this is going to go down.

If someone approached you in, say, July of this year and said “When Missouri plays LSU this year Mizzou will be the higher ranked team”, what would go through your mind? Would you assume two LSU losses? I know I wouldn’t!

But that’s not the only game happening this upcoming weekend! Let’s take a look at the opening lines so you can nab any deals that might catch your eye and prepare for the SEC slate that follows. Interesting note: there are only two road favorites in this week’s SEC slate, and they’re both involving the Big XII -> SEC pledge brothers from ten years ago - LSU over Missouri and Alabama over Texas A&M.

As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, October 7th and listed times are in central time.

11:00a - LSU (-6.5) at Missouri

11:00a - Western Michigan at Mississippi State (-21.5)

2:30p - Alabama (-3.5) at Texas A&M

3:00p - Vanderbilt at Florida (-18)

6:00p - Kentucky at Georgia (-15)

6:30p - Arkansas at Ole Miss (-12)