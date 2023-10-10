Beyond the Box Score: Disconcerting

Mizzou lost. Hm.

I don’t think anyone realistically thought Missouri was going 12-0 in the regular season. The ‘07, ‘08, ‘13, and ‘14 teams took losses in the regular season and still played in the conference championship so it’s not a huge deal.

But there is still some feeling of “man, they should have won that game”. And, true, they could have! Arguably should have! I’m sure LSU felt that way in 2020 as well and, if the ‘23 results were flipped, would also feel the same way Mizzou fans feel now.

It was a close game with incredible moments on both sides. Missouri lost but showed that - even without an A+ effort - they can hang with anyone. However, as we’ve seen, anything less than an A+ effort means any team can hang with Mizzou as well.

The good news is that Mizzou doesn’t face an offense as great as LSU’s - or a quarterback as elite as Jayden Daniels - for the rest of the regular season. So while the defense did look overmatched at times on Saturday, they won’t be facing an offense that creates explosive plays like that for awhile.

The bad news, of course, is that it’s all SEC East teams from here on out and, despite their inconsistencies, can absolutely beat anybody on any given day.

But that’s next week’s problems! Let’s check out the advanced box score:

As you can see it was pretty even across the board. Thanks to the pick six at the end of the game LSU had one more scoring opportuning than Mizzou. LSU also ran the ball more frequently and for more yardage but benefited from a quarterback who could chip in big running plays while Mizzou’s could not. The Good Guy Tigers passed a lot more than the Bad Guy Tigers but were much less efficient and suffered from the single worse passing success rate on the season.

There’s a couple of ways you can view this. One: if Mevis makes the field goal in the second half OR Drinkwitz decides to go for it, the script for the rest of the game is noticeably altered and makes the ending minutes play out much differently. Or, two: Mizzou lost by ten in a game where it threw two interceptions that directly lead to 14 points. Pick whichever one makes you feel better.

When Missouri Has the Ball

This was Brady Cook’s least accurate game of the year, barely edging out the 65% completion rate he threw against Kansas State. It was also the second-lowest success rate through the air on the year (South Dakota was a 44%) but, oddly enough, it was the second-best rushing success rate of the year as well (again, the South Dakota game had a 59.5% rushing success).

The thing that should really jump out at you, however, is the individual success rates of the receivers. When three of your top four targets have success rates less than 40% you know something is going wrong, and the fact that Luther Burden was targeted 19 times (including the two interceptions) and managed a mere 31.6% success rate is a glaring issue.

In the Beyond the Box Score posted after the Memphis game, I wrote that the blueprint to beating Mizzou on offense seemed fairly apparent: limit the explosive plays through the air by limiting Burden and hope that the inevitable offensive line misadventures cost them in situations where they can not afford them. And that’s exactly what LSU did.

Connect on Explosive Plays

I asked for at least ten (10) explosive plays; we got...

Q1 - 25-yard pass from Cook to Burden III

Q1 - 19-yard pass from Cook to Wease

Q1 - 22-yard pass from Cook to Burden III

Q1 - 19-yard pass from Cook to Burden III

Q1 - 16-yard pass from Cook to Blood

Q1 - 21-yard run by Schrader for a touchdown

Q2 - 23-yard pass from Cook to Cooper

Q2 - 20-yard pass from Cook to Stephens

Q3 - 13-yard scramble by Cook

Q3 - 16-yard run by Cook

Q3 - 52-yard run by Schrader

Q3 - 17-yard pass from Cook to Wease

Q4 - 40-yard pass from Cook to Burden III

Q4 - 16-yard run by Schrader

Q4 - 25-yard pass from Cook to Wease

Q4 - 20-yard pass from Cook to Blood and lateralled to Wease

Q4 - 31-yard pass from Cook to Johnson

That’s 17 explosive plays. I’d say that’s a mission: accomplished.

Winner: Missouri

Stay Ahead of the Chains

I was looking for Mizzou’s offense to maintain at least a 45% success rate on standard downs. As a reminder, a standard down is defined as any 1st-down, 2nd-and-7 or less, and 3rd/4th-and-4 or less. By those definitions, Mizzou faced 43 standard downs, ran on 14 or those downs and passed on 29, and finished with a 53.5% success rate. Quite good!

Winner: Missouri

Finish Your Dang Drives

The goal was at least 8 scoring opportunities created and averaging at least 5.4 points per opportunity; Missouri nailed the 8 scoring opportunities part but fell short with 4.9 points per scoring opportunity.

Winner: Push

When LSU Has the Ball

Both in the preview and the podcast I mentioned how, when LSU had the ball, there was going to be very little that Missouri could do to slow them down. And, to Mizzou’s credit, they did a great job of pouncing early in the game and mostly keeping them in check. But once the game got into the second quarter and Ennis Rakestraw wasn’t on the field, the LSU passing game really starting connecting for large gains and Mizzou’s back seven had trouble bringing down the elusive Jayden Daniels.

Stuff the Run

LSU’s ground game has been the secret sauce to its effectiveness in the first five weeks and I figured bottling it up could help (a little) in forcing LSU to play one dimensional and slightly more predictable, shooting for a (still awesome) 45% success rate on the ground. The good news is that Mizzou held a rushing attack that was averaging a 56% success rate on the ground to 43.9%! The bad news: they also gave up 258 yards on the ground.

Winner: Missouri

Get Multiple Turnovers

It’s officially a problem! I asked for at least 2 turnovers; Mizzou’s defense provided 0 and the Mizzou’s offense committed two turnovers. To me, that’s was what decided the outcome.

Winner: LSU

The Little Things

LSU held advantages in yards per play, points per scoring opportunity, and a +5-yard advantage in average starting field position. They also were better in field goals but the real advantage was in turnovers. On average, a college defense will intercept one of three passes defensed; Missouri swatted away 4 and had zero interceptions, while LSU knocked away two passes but also had two interceptions. Again, that was the biggest difference in the game.

On the demerit front...look, at the college level you’re never getting away from boneheaded decisions. For me it’s part of the charm, watching guys who are able to execute the most athletically impossible feats week in and week out and, yet, also be completely unable to reliably to the most basic stuff.

That being said...how does Connor Tollison consistently fire off a random snap that Brady Cook isn’t expecting at least once per game? Is that not fixable? What’s the issue? No one is willing to publicly state the problem so I guess it’s just not possible to correct?

And on the drops, at this point I’m not even blaming Tyler Stephens, I’m blaming the coaching staff. Every receiver has a drop in a game, hell Luther Burden has had at least one in every game except this last one. But once you’ve had two drops then a player is probably mentally struggling. And three? Let alone four? To your blocking tight end who’s somehow in while you’re going pass crazy? Yeah, that’s on the staff for that one.

Extra Points

Missouri had two banger quarters, both featuring scripted stuff at the beginning of the 1st and 3rd. After that, the on-the-fly play calling wasn’t able to capitalize on LSU’s corrections and the success rates hit a funk. On the flip side, LSU had two excellent quarters of their own, in the 2nd and 3rd, but were mostly relying on big plays to move the ball. Which is pretty much on brand for both the LSU offense and Mizzou defense.

This week on “What down did the yards happen?” is...yikes. I know the 3rd-down sack/fumble that lost 25ish yards did a number on this, but I think it’s a bad sign that Missouri faced 11 3rd-downs and managed only 48 total yards on said downs. That’s 4.4 yards per play when the average Mizzou 3rd-down for the game was 3rd-and-7.4. And it’s somehow even more worse given that LSU faced 12 3rd-downs and ripped off 110 yards in those situations.

Brady Cook’s ANY/A (Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt; a metric that looks at completions, attempts, yards, touchdowns, interceptions, sacks, and yards lost to sacks) took a hit this week against a disruptive LSU defense. Against the Bad Guy Tigers Cook’s ANY/A was 6.5 which brings his season ANY/A to 9.9, a full yard less than what it was coming in to the game.

Mizzou’s havoc rate of 13.3% was, somehow, not the lowest of all time, or even this season. But it was low! Against South Dakota Mizzou’s defense had a 12.2% havoc rate, and against Abilene Christian last year the defense had a 9% havoc rate.

LSU decided to assign defensive pass rusher extraordinaire Harold Perkins on to Luther Burden beginning in the second quarter and the results speak for themselves. In the 1st half Burden was targeted 11 times and had 9 catches for 99 yards (plus the interception). In the 2nd half Burden was targeted 8 times and had 2 catches for 37 yards (plus the other interception).

“A disconcerting act or signal penalty occurs when a defensive player pretends to be the quarterback, mimicking their cadence and causing confusion on the offensive side of the ball. The penalty is under the umbrella of unsportsmanlike conduct and cannot be called on anyone on the offensive side of the ball. The penalty is often difficult to assess because of yelling going on from both sides of the field, but is reserved for instances where the referee of umpire is absolutely certain the sounds coming from the defense prove no use to corrections or calls and serve to only confuse the offense”. That is a blurb I found in a football referee forum describing the various, hipster-type of penalties found in football. From the press box it was hard to tell if either of the three penalties called for this infraction were accurate, but in his postgame presser Eli Drinkwitz mentioned that, heading into the game, he knew this crew was quick to call it. It was weird, and I’m sure a segment of the Mizzou fanbase is absolutely enraged that “only Mizzou” can find ways to penalize themselves from deep in the bowels of the NCAA football rule book. But, there ya go. We all learned something new on Saturday.

Conclusion

All the preseason goals are still on the table and Mizzou controls its destiny. It starts by beating Kentucky on the road and putting a hurt on the rest of the East. Buckle in, there’s a lot of season left!