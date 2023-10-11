Kentucky Wildcats Preview

Welcome to the second-most important game of the year!

As Missouri was on its five-game winning streak I mentioned that the next game is always the most important game in order to keep the streak, hope, and lofty goals alive.

And while a loss does damper the spirits a bit, there’s still plenty to play for, especially from a program-building standpoint.

As we analyzed the 2023 schedule in the offseason, we circled the LSU and Georgia games as opportunities to pull a big upset and help contribute to a potentially magical season.

But we circled the Kansas State and Kentucky games as opportunities for this Mizzou team to make a statement and be clear on where they are in the program build; good enough to take on upper echelon teams that are considered Mizzou’s peers and beat them for the first time in a long time.

Missouri passed the K-State test. Welcome to the Kentucky test.

And much like previous pop quizzes, this one is a pass/fail relationship. You either win and pass and lose or fail. Like it or not, that’s where we are.

So let’s break it down and see how Mizzou matches up with OUR MOST HATED RIVAL Kentucky. Here’s the preview I did back in May. Let’s break it down for this week.

When Missouri Has the Ball

You should be painfully familiar with Mark Stoops’ defenses at this point. They do what they do and rarely deviate from the blueprint over the past eleven years. The defense plays a shell and doesn’t let any big plays get by. They rely on the front four to create pressure on their own, let the secondary, sit back in zone, and let the linebackers clean up anything in the middle. They are elite at stopping big plays on the ground and the air but are susceptible to quick-hitting 3/4/5 yard gains. This version isn’t any different but is by far the best defense that Missouri has faced this year (currently 17th).

Convert on Passing Downs

Kentucky ranks in the Top 30 of limiting explosive plays through the air and on the ground and Missouri’s offense is predicated on generating big plays through both. This means that Kentucky opponents tend to get stuck in passing downs situations, which Missouri excels at and the Kentucky defense (somehow?) is merely ok at. The Wildcats are also one of the worst passing defenses in the country so if Mizzou wants to move the ball on Saturday they absolutely need to excel here, say a 44% success rate at the minimum.

Be Accurate

Brady Cook’s two worst accuracy games came against K-State (a close win) and LSU (a close loss). Kentucky is allowing opposing quarterbacks an average of 67.6% completion rate on the year and Cook needs to bounce back, take advantage, and avoid turnovers by throwing for a 70% accuracy on Saturday.

Finish Your Dang Drives

Missouri’s offense ranks 30th in points per scoring opportunity with 4.85 while Kentucky’s defense ranks 45th in point per scoring opportunity with 3.71. I foresee this game being decided in the 30s so lets go with 6 scoring opportunities with at least 5 points per opportunity.

When Kentucky Has the Ball

Kentucky brought back their greatest offensive coordinator of the past 20 years, landed the most coveted quarterback transfer of the offseason, has an incredible transfer running back, boasts blue-chippers at all three receiver spots, plus two 4-star offensive linemen...and ranks 47th on offensive SP+, including 96th in rushing and 73rd in passing. I don’t get it. They are overly reliant on explosive plays and, otherwise, struggle to do anything else. That’s bad news for a Mizzou defense that has a knack of giving up big plays, but also good in that the explosive stuff is literally the only thing they can do. This is definitely the undercard matchup of the game but the one that will most likely play the biggest role in deciding the victor.

Limit the Explosions

I understand asking this defense to not give up big plays is like asking your two year old son to not swing around the stick he found on the ground and hit his sister...that’s just their nature and there’s not much you can do about it. But seriously...Kentucky is 2nd in explosive rushing plays, 24th in explosive passing plays, and otherwise 50th or worse in all the efficiency metrics. Take away the booms and you take away the points so let’s shoot to hold Kentucky under ten (10) explosive plays.

Turn Them Over!

It’s a real problem that this defense didn’t have last year but here we are in 2023 and the Tigers have four interceptions, three of which were nabbed by Kris Abrams-Draine. There needs to be more forced fumbles (and, more importantly, recoveries) and more active hands in defending passes. The best way to break away from an evenly matched team is take away opportunities from their offense and give them to your offense so, once again, I’m asking for two (2) turnovers from Missouri’s defense.

Conclusion

Jayden Daniels isn’t showing up on Mizzou’s schedule ever again but this Kentucky offense can light you up if you’re not smart. At the same time, this Wildcat defense is the best unit Mizzou’s offense has faced all year and will need to be prepared to work at it and be adaptable when Stoops inevitably takes away all the stuff Kirby Moore likes to do. It should be a dogfight (cat fight?) and one that the Tigers need to achieve to keep their goals and the “STP” mantra going strong.