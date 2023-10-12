 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

LOOK: Shirts and Pants Reveal Is All Business

No gimmicks. Just clothes.

By Nate Edwards
/ new

There’s no fanfare this week. No elaborate video reveal. No theme. No smashed audio medium from the ‘80s. No chains or Jugs machines.

Just a “COME LOOK AT OUR CLOTHES” video that lasts 6 seconds. Behold:

Yellow pants, white shirts, yellow hats, Tiger oval.

It’s fine. Nothing garishly out of place and, for once, there is a consistent theme that runs through the whole getup.

And, hey! It looks like the equipment team remembered that you can, indeed, put stripes on pants. That’s cool.

Anyway, what do you all think?

Poll

This week’s shirts and pants combo is...

view results
  • 8%
    Elite. Wear this every week.
    (7 votes)
  • 71%
    Good. A complete uniform that stays on theme and looks clean.
    (59 votes)
  • 4%
    I have no opinion about the shirts and pants the Missouri football team wears.
    (4 votes)
  • 10%
    Bad. The glossy yellow make us look like melted popsicles.
    (9 votes)
  • 3%
    Trash garbage. Much like Mizzou’s record at Kroger Field.
    (3 votes)
82 votes total Vote Now

In This Stream

Missouri Football 2023: Week 7 versus the Kentucky Wildcats

View all 7 stories

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...