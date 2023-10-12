LOOK: Shirts and Pants Reveal Is All Business

There’s no fanfare this week. No elaborate video reveal. No theme. No smashed audio medium from the ‘80s. No chains or Jugs machines.
Just a “COME LOOK AT OUR CLOTHES” video that lasts 6 seconds. Behold:
Look for Lexington #MIZ pic.twitter.com/NKGSwnuhj5— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) October 12, 2023
Yellow pants, white shirts, yellow hats, Tiger oval.
It’s fine. Nothing garishly out of place and, for once, there is a consistent theme that runs through the whole getup.
And, hey! It looks like the equipment team remembered that you can, indeed, put stripes on pants. That’s cool.
Anyway, what do you all think?
Poll
This week’s shirts and pants combo is...
-
8%
Elite. Wear this every week.
-
71%
Good. A complete uniform that stays on theme and looks clean.
-
4%
I have no opinion about the shirts and pants the Missouri football team wears.
-
10%
Bad. The glossy yellow make us look like melted popsicles.
-
3%
Trash garbage. Much like Mizzou’s record at Kroger Field.
Loading comments...