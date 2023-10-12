LOOK: Shirts and Pants Reveal Is All Business

There’s no fanfare this week. No elaborate video reveal. No theme. No smashed audio medium from the ‘80s. No chains or Jugs machines.

Just a “COME LOOK AT OUR CLOTHES” video that lasts 6 seconds. Behold:

Yellow pants, white shirts, yellow hats, Tiger oval.

It’s fine. Nothing garishly out of place and, for once, there is a consistent theme that runs through the whole getup.

And, hey! It looks like the equipment team remembered that you can, indeed, put stripes on pants. That’s cool.

Anyway, what do you all think?