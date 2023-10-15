SEC Week 8 Opening Lines

Yo. Your Missouri Tigers are 6-1. They are bowl eligible. Not only are they bowl eligible, but this is the earliest in the calendar year they’ve been bowl eligible since the 2013 team hit said check point on October 12th. Eli Drinkwitz has matched the most wins in his Missouri career in the seventh week the season, a mark that usually took until the last week of the regular season. In short, it’s good to be a Tiger.

But Missouri isn’t the only SEC team playing this upcoming weekend! Let’s take a look at the opening lines so you can nab any deals that might catch your eye and prepare for the SEC slate that follows. As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, October 21st and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

11:00a - Mississippi State at Arkansas (-7)

2:30p - Tennessee at Alabama (-9)

2:30p - South Carolina at Missouri (-6)

6:00p - Ole Miss (-5.5) at Auburn

6:30p - Army at LSU (-29.5)