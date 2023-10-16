Five plays that defined Mizzou’s 38-21 victory over Kentucky

Welcome back to “Five Plays”, where I’ll break down the previous week’s football game in, you guessed it, five plays. Over the past ten seasons, the average college football team has run around 70-73 plays per game, but most of them don’t matter as much as others. Oftentimes, there’s a select few that can tell the story of an entire game, and I’m here to break them down. To the film room!

One meme recap to describe Mizzou’s 38-21 victory over Kentucky:

There are certain teams in sports who have one opponent who, no matter how good or bad they are, always seems to have their number.

For example, I grew up a New York Yankees fan, and throughout my lifetime and then some, they owned the Minnesota Twins. New York had taken every regular season series from Minnesota from 2001-2022, and from 2003-2019, the two teams played a total of 18 postseason games, with the Yankees winning 16 of them. During that time, the Twins fielded a handful of All-Stars, and their 2019 team hit so many homers that they were nicknamed the “Bomba Squad”. However, no matter how many good players they had or how cool their nickname was, they could never get past the great wall that was the big, bad bombers from the Bronx.

While Kentucky’s rein over Mizzou football hasn’t extended that far back, it sure felt like it. Heading into Saturday, Missouri hadn’t won in Lexington since 2013, and Kentucky had taken seven of the last eight in the matchup dating back to 2015. In recent games at Kroger Field, the Tigers were swallowed up by a sea of blue and white.

This past year, however, was different. For the first time in 22 years, the Twins took the season series from the Yankees. Most shockingly of all, Minnesota went to the playoffs, while the Bombers missed it for the first time since 2016.

The same could be said for Mizzou. After years of defeat at the hands of Kentucky, the Tigers finally conquered the Wildcats.

Last week, when asked to find any positives from Mizzou’s 49-39 loss to LSU, Darius Robinson was so overcome with defeat that he couldn’t name any. This time, however, he not only raved about his team’s performance, he seemed understandably more joyous than he was a week ago.

“Everybody’s just so happy right now,” he said.

Everything that’d defined Mizzou’s recent games against Kentucky was, for the most part, eradicated on Saturday night. There were no late-game officiating controversies, no instances of potential divine intervention, little undisciplined football from Mizzou and few defensive breakdowns (after the first quarter, at least). It was yet another week of the Tigers showing that they were a new Mizzou, and they’ve won at least six of their first seven games for the first time since 2013.

Here are five plays that defined the identity revelation on Saturday night.

Play #1: Let Bauer bake

During his tenure at Mizzou, Gary Pinkel had a thing for pulling fakes on special teams. While some of them failed, a lot of them worked, and even on the ones that didn’t work, Pinkel always defended the unorthodox leaps of faith.

Let’s time travel backward to see exactly what I’m talking about. Against Georgia in 2012, Mizzou punter Trey Barrow was stopped short of the line to gain on a fake punt. With great field position, the Bulldogs scored on their ensuing offensive possession and went on to win 41-20.

When asked about the fake punt after the game, Pinkel entailed a simple thing he and a few other coaches looked for on special teams when they wanted to run a fake.

“We look for teams that are vulnerable.”

Vulnerability is the secret sauce behind any fake play on special teams. When the return team is a little too focused on its job, that’s where opportunity arises for the kicking team.

For example, it’s how West Virginia iced the 2006 Sugar Bowl over Georgia. Down three with under two minutes to go in regulation, the Bulldogs wanted to ensure nothing wonky happened when fielding the punt, so they only sent one player at WVU punter Phil Brady. As nine red jerseys beelined backwards, Brady took advantage of the wide-open field in front of him and picked up a first down to clinch a victory for the Mountaineers.

“I never thought we were going to run it,” Brady said of the play. “I thought it was something we would just have in our back pocket.”

Not only that, but Brady also mentioned the existence of a “check”, — a.k.a an audible — that WVU would call if they saw a certain coverage from Georgia’s punt team.

“I looked over (to the sideline) too late. If it weren’t for (linebacker) Marc Magro yelling, ‘Hammer, Hammer!’ I would have punted the football.”

Years later, the spirit of Pinkel’s statement and Brady’s scamper appeared in Lexington for one of the most momentum-inducing plays of the season. Apologies for being predictable, but no other play had as much impact on the game as this one did.

After the game, Eli Drinkwitz spoke on how Kentucky made themselves vulnerable on that play and how Mizzou was ready for it.

“We knew anytime we crossed the 50, if they went safe, we’d have that call on,” Drinkwitz said. “We’d practiced it all week.”

“Safe” coverage on a punt is exactly what it sounds like: It’s when the punt return team cares more about fielding the punt cleanly and preventing the opposition from downing a punt deep in their own territory rather than trying to create a punt block. That’s why only a couple of dark jerseys went after Bauer at 75% speed.

As a result, Marquis Johnson had a one-on-one matchup on the outside, and as we’ve discussed before on “Five Plays”, lining up the lightning-fast Johnson against a slower defender usually results in Johnson getting open. It also helped that Bauer, a former baseball player, had a cannon that he unleashed for a throw that traveled nearly 40 yards in the air.

Not only was it a shocking moment of elation, it paved the way for the Tigers to end the game on a 38-7 run. Mizzou’s offense had no pulse to start the evening. They desperately needed something to shock them back to life; they were failing to match Kentucky’s physicality early on, which was a big reason why the Tigers went down 14-0.

In that scenario, Mizzou needed something crazy to happen. They needed…silliness. Tomfoolery. Something really unpredictable to go their way in order to get themselves back into the game. Sure enough, the spark came from, as everyone would’ve guessed before the game, the punter.

The touchdown prevented the game from snowballing early. Kentucky would’ve gotten the ball back with a chance to go up three scores, a deficit Mizzou hadn’t come back from since 2005. While the offense had nothing to do with the touchdown, Bauer’s bomb to Johnson allowed Mizzou to keep a balanced game script and didn’t force them to enter desperation mode in the first half.

It was also another showing of a refreshingly aggressive mindset from Drinkwitz. Earlier this season, Drinkwitz called an onside kick to start the game against Memphis, and it worked…except that Harrison Mevis was offside. But that’s beside the point! The fact that he even tried it was a huge step forward, and Saturday’s fake punt was another monumental move in the right direction.

A few weeks from now (aggressively knocks on wood), we might be talking about this play as the one that saved the season. The spirit of Gary Pinkel is immortal.

Play #2: Screw it, Theo’s down there somewhere

Parker’s sidebar and Josh’s Pourover from Saturday’s win couldn’t have encapsulated the theme of the game any better. Saturday saw Mizzou master the art of weathering a storm en route to their most emphatic response to in-game adversity in recent memory.

For Mizzou, the first quarter was college football’s version of Mother Nature telling them “no”. Stop signs were flying, tree branches were snapping off left and right, and Kentucky was bulldozing Mizzou on both sides of the ball. It also rained heavily for a good chunk of the night.

As mentioned earlier, the Wildcats pounced early, and the Tigers couldn’t seem to keep up. Then, Luke Bauer turned into Brady Cook, and Mizzou was back in the game.

Towards the end of the first half, the Tigers had a chance to take the lead and completely flip the script. They needed to go 61 yards in 100 seconds, and if they did, it would provide game-changing momentum for the road team.

They only needed 85.

The drive was very reminiscent of the one that set up Mevis’ game-winner against Kansas State. Instead of trying to gain a lot of yards in as little time as possible, Cook & Co. methodically worked the ball up the field with smart, short passes. Then, when the time came, they struck. Wease had one-on-one coverage against a smaller defensive back, and Cook didn’t seem to think twice about where the ball was going. Wease rightfully seems to have earned the trust of the offense to where he’s become the top jump-ball option offense.

One difference between this year’s iteration of Mizzou football and last season’s iteration is that the 2023 squad can emphatically respond to in-game hardship. When the opponent attacks with an avalanche, the Tigers can counter with an avalanche themselves. When the script was written in favor of the opponent, Missouri never seemed to be able to edit it; now, they’ve shown they can take control of the pen and make themselves the heroes at the end of the movie.

As the Tigers walked off the field at the end of the half up by one, Drinkwitz knew Mizzou had gained complete control of momentum.

“I knew that when their fans were booing their home team going into half that we were going to win,” Drinkwitz said.

Play #3: A(nother) fake reverse

I’m not gonna say I told you so…

I’m not gonna say I told you so…

I’m not gonna say I told you so...BUT I TOLD YOU SO!

I told you all back in July that the fake reverse Moore ran at Fresno State might show up at some point this season, and lo and behold, it’s worked twice at the goal line for touchdowns, with the other one happening against Kansas State.

Everything that the play has intended to accomplish has been accomplished on both runs. A defender who was in great position to bring down Cook fell for the fake (#31 in dark, Maxwell Hairston, flew out of position in pursuit of Luther Burden), opening up a path to the end zone. It was also another example of how Burden’s gravity affects defenses and opens up his teammates on offense; he never touched the ball, but the fact that it looked like he might touch the ball was all Hairston needed to throw himself at Burden.

It was also promising to see a designed run for Cook called. Although 25 of his 40 rushing yards on the night came on one play, it was encouraging to see Cook tucking and running more often, which can be attributed to a healed knee that Cook said is “feeling good”.

Finally, Mizzou finished their dang drive and continued their reign as one of the best red zone offenses in the nation. At the moment, the Tigers’ red zone scoring percentage of 96.8% (30/31) ranks only behind Oregon State, South Alabama and Western Kentucky, who’ve each scored on every red zone trip they’ve taken so far in 2023. After finishing in the bottom half of the nation in red zone scoring last season, Mizzou’s leap to the top in this category has been extremely refreshing.

Play #4: Missouri wins at the line of scrimmage (offense edition)

Saturday’s game was going to be a war in the trenches. Mizzou was well aware of that.

“We knew it was going to be a street fight,” Cook said.

For a while, the trenches had been a problem area for Mizzou, and although the offensive line had looked a lot better heading into Kentucky, Saturday was going to be a true test of how much the Tigers had made the leap on the line of scrimmage.

It sure seemed like the Wildcats were winning that battle over the first 15 minutes of action. They couldn’t get much going on the ground, and it was exacerbated by Ray Davis looking like Herschel Walker on the other side.

However, throughout the game, Mizzou’s offensive line not only played well but played disciplined. Their only two major gaffes were a false start on Cam’Ron Johnson and a poor snap by Connor Tollison. Cook was also kept clean once again, as he was sacked only once.

However, the pinnacle of the offensive line’s solid game didn’t come until the fourth quarter, when they paved the way for Cody Schrader en route to a touchdown.

It was just so…beautiful. Tollison, Cam’Ron Johnson and Armand Membou all sealed off a defender, and Schrader wasted no time hitting the hole and finding the end zone. As BK said in his takeaways piece, Mizzou out-Kentucky’d Kentucky.

This kind of play has happened several times throughout the season; at least a handful of offensive linemen stonewall an opposing defender, and Schrader flies through for a touchdown. With a handful of formidable defensive lines still to come, the hope is that more of these plays are in store for Mizzou.

Play #5: Missouri wins at the line of scrimmage (defense edition)

“Five Plays” mostly focuses on Mizzou’s offense, but it wouldn’t feel right not to include a play from Mizzou’s defense, especially considering how quickly they recovered from a disastrous first quarter.

I’ll get my obligatory “Mizzou played poorly in the first quarter” part out of the way now. To put things nicely, the Tigers were getting shoved around. Davis was having his way on the ground, as he finished the first quarter on pace for another 280-yard rushing game. His running style of “ok, I’m charging forward now, and if you don’t get out of the way, good luck” was tearing apart the Tigers.

In general, Mizzou found themselves out-of-position frequently. At this past week’s “Tiger Talk”, defensive line coach Al Davis mentioned how Mizzou needed to do a better job of maintaining “gap integrity”, which is essentially the idea of the defensive lineman clogging gaps up front so no holes open up for the opposing offense. Through the first 15 minutes, there didn’t seem to be much gap integrity from the Tigers, as Davis and Devin Leary were shooting through holes left and right for big gains on the ground.

Then, the spirit of the 2022 Mizzou defense returned. The Tigers had found what they’d lost identity-wise, as they started flying around the field just like old times. Leary & Co. lost all of the juice that’d propelled them to an early double-digit lead, and a lot of it was because of Mizzou’s defense turning up their havoc levels a few notches.

It felt like everyone was chipping in, but it was the defensive line that turned up the most, and the aforementioned Robinson had the biggest impact. He finished with a pair of sacks, but the second was more impressive. Watch him take advantage of what was likely a miscommunication amongst the Kentucky offensive line en route to an annihilation of Leary for a huge loss.

Havoc is one word that accurately defined Mizzou’s 2022 unit, but entering Saturday, havoc had been sparse in 2023. If this havoc reinvigoration can continue along with the offensive’s massive leap forward, watch out. Teams that are elite on both sides of the ball usually play in big-time postseason games in December and January.