A Fan’s Notes: Moss’d in the Supermarket

Last week in this column I extolled the virtues of toughness – how Missouri would need to dig deep after a hard-fought loss in a winnable home game to an SEC power. Turns out, they were plenty tough, they just waited 15 minutes to show it.

Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri teams have always been tough. There is plenty of evidence of that: workhorse individual performers like Tyler Badie, Luther Burden III, or Brady Cook. All three campaigns had mid-season losses where a weaker locker room would have swooned; all three teams rallied for bowl eligibility. His teams always battle until the final whistle.

But never has a Drinkwitz team finished as beautifully as Missouri did at Kroger Field. There is no way to sugarcoat it: the Tigers were punched in the face in the first quarter. The team was less physical and played with less emotion. The home team came out swinging, and Missouri cowered in their corner.

But the veteran Tigers regrouped, thanks to a stunning special teams play. But most importantly, they finished the job. Kentucky had a brief moment of life near the end of the third quarter, but Missouri was tougher, more physical, and flat-out better.

Let’s appreciate some of the advanced metrics: Missouri finished with a 97% win expectancy. They outgained Kentucky 324-299 in total yardage, despite starting in a 149 to 15 deficit in that ledger. They started with an average of ten more yards in field position. They took the ball away three times, and turned it over only once.

This was a butt-kicking. Games in this series have been nip and tuck for a decade, and usually both the nip and the tuck have gone against Missouri. This time they did the work necessary from ever letting it get to that point.

So what does that mean going forward? Mark Stoops’ teams are the gate in the SEC East. If you can pass through and beat his team, you will probably be one of the best teams in the division. They rarely punch up, and they rarely trip up against a lesser foe.

So you can keep daydreaming. Florida, South Carolina, and Arkansas will all be underdogs against the Tigers. Tennessee and Georgia will be favored, but both are underachieving compared to recent success and preseason prognostications. Let’s spend this week relishing in that dominant performance and dream big.

Some other notes….

–This is the Holy Crap Luther Burden III is Good Bullet Point of the Week. He personally was not very productive in the game, but his gravity was on full display and how it affects everything in the passing game. Mookie Cooper, Theo Wease Jr. and Brett Norfleet again had tremendous games.

People said Luther Burden didn’t have an impact on the game yesterday because he only had 15 yards and that is nuts. His gravity has completely charged this offense. Cook scores on this play because of #3 pic.twitter.com/b01j00o9w7 — Dan Keegan (@keegsdotcom) October 15, 2023

–Hoo boy, that fake punt. Missouri fans will be talking about that one for a long time. Not just the timing of the call or Luke Bauer’s clutch throw, but Marquis Johnson’s amazing job climbing the ladder to “Moss” the stunned Kentucky cornerback. What a perfect play.

–A great little moment the broadcast caught was Luke Bauer teasing Brady Cook on the drive after the fake punt. You could not see Bauer’s face, only Cook’s reaction, but it was clearly something to the extent of “I’m coming for your job” or “see if you can do it like that.” Tremendous.

–Special teams scouting was responsible for the fake punt, as they had clearly seen something on film in how Kentucky’s outside defenders handled the gunner in safe punt. But I think there was a miss in something else, too. In the first six games of the season, Harrison Mevis had kicked off 38 times, and only six had been returned. Six out of his eight kickoffs were returned on Saturday night. Previously Missouri opponents had started at an average of 25.4 yards after a Mevis kickoff; Kentucky started at the 29.6 on average. Missouri has surrendered 240 kickoff return yards – 103 of them against the Wildcats. Let’s go back to putting it through the end zone, please.

–One other advanced box score nugget: Kentucky’s offense produced only one explosive play on the night. This is a team that was third in the nation in explosive plays heading into the game, and first overall in explosive rushing. Mizzou’s front six did not allow an explosive rush the entire night to a team that generates them more than anyone.

–Richard Johnson, college football reporter and podcaster, likes to say “Never overreact to the scripted drive.” Hoo boy, was that the case here. Kentucky had a great script, and not much else. Once Missouri made some adjustments – and played with both more aggression and more discipline – this thing was lights out. And that’s why you don’t overreact to the scripted drives.

–Speaking of football cliches: I’m not a big “middle eight” guy, but holy crap did Missouri dominate the middle eight. For the uninitiated, the middle eight refers to the four minutes on each side of halftime. I understand there are some emotional swings at stake in the closing minutes of the first half or coming out of the locker room, but points are points, and they all add up to the same total at the end of sixty minutes. That said: Missouri had seven successful plays to Kentucky’s zero, and outscored the Wildcats 10-0.

–KAD is that lad.

–As a veteran Missouri fan, all that chippiness – especially in this series – got me nervous. We know referees only love to flag the second offender, but Missouri never stooped to Kentucky’s level. Kentucky was the aggressor in the first quarter, but when Missouri equaled their efforts in the next frame and beyond, the Wildcats had no recourse but to play the shrinking bully, cheapshot, and throw temper tantrums. Missouri was better and cooler on the night.