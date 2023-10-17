Beyond the Box Score: Advanced Exorcising

This might be one of my favorite box scores to break down. And not just because Mizzou won.

This is one of those games where a standard stat sheet isn’t going to give you enough to understand how a result ended up the way it did. Heck, even some of the advanced stats of this game can lead you down to a wonky conclusion. All of that is to say that this type of game is why I’m a fan of advanced statistics and critical thinking when analyzing team performance.

So let’s take a look at that advanced box score, shall we?

Remember, if a team is not actively trying to move the ball then I don’t count those plays (or possessions), which is why Kentucky’s last possession of the first half counts and Mizzou’s last possession of the game does not.

Total plays were close, as were total yards and - strangely enough - yards per play. Both teams were similar in 3rd-down conversion and each had a turnover, with the Wildcats giving up two more than the Tigers. The turnover portion is certainly significant, but is that really the only difference?

Well, Kentucky ran the ball 26 times at a 7.8 clip while Mizzou ran it 35 times at 3.5 yards per carry. Notable? Perhaps, especially when you add in success rates, with Kentucky at a 61.5% rushing success rate and Mizzou at a 25.7%.

Ok...but Mizzou won by 17, right? So what happened?

Well, Mizzou dropped back for a pass 31 times at 10.7 yards per completion and Kentucky attempted a pass 31 times with 8.4 yards per completion. Add success rates - Mizzou was at 61.3% and Kentucky at 25.8% - and you get a better idea. But, again, that just seems like Kentucky ran it constantly for success and Mizzou threw it constantly for success, but we also know that’s wasn’t the case.

So maybe how they gained yards wasn’t the issue. Looking at average yards gained on 1st down we see...jeeeeeeeeeez Kentucky averaged 8.5 yards on 1st down and Mizzou averaged 4.4. And which team won by 17? Mizzou? Gah, how the heck did this happen?

Take a look at average starting field position and scoring opportunities/points per opportunity. Kentucky’s average starting field position was their 29.8 yard line while Mizzou’s was their 42.1. Do you think a 12-yard advantage over 13 possessions adds up? In addition, Mizzou generated three more scoring opportunities than Kentucky and averaged 0.6 more points per opportunity. Again, over the course of a game, that adds up, and can help overcome a raw stat stalemate.

But don’t rule out raw stats! I like to use success rates per quarter to gauge how a team is playing throughout the game, but let’s go simpler than that and just look at “total yardage per quarter”:

I’ve used this table before for indicating which downs each team gains their yards in, except in this case I changed it to show yardage by quarter. Kentucky ran over a third of their total plays and gained almost half their total yardage in the first 15 minutes. Missouri, on the other hand, spent ten plays being the shittiest offense on the planet before rebounding in the 2nd quarter and then coasting for the back 30.

And, sometimes, that context is just enough to make a game make sense.

Numbers are fun! And so is winning!

When Missouri Has the Ball

The passing game worked despite Burden earning 5 targets and getting 2 catches for 15 yards and despite Mizzou getting only four explosive plays through the air (and, as we know, one of those was thrown by the backup punter). The running game did not work despite gaining 123 yards on what is still a Top 20 rush defensive unit. And Mizzou won anyway because the offensive penalties were infrequent and didn’t kill drives and the Tigers just mashed the Wildcats over the second half with ineffective - but painful - punches that did just enough to keep the chains moving. As BK wrote in his reaction piece and said on the podcast: Mizzou out-Kentucky’d Kentucky.

Convert on Passing Downs

Heading in I figured Kentucky’s defense would be stout enough to eliminate big plays and put Mizzou’s offense in a bind, forcing them to work in passing down situations. Despite the general feeling of ineptitude the offense gave off, they only operated in 18 passing downs situations in their 66-play total, gaining 121 of the 333 total yards. The goal was to finish with a 44% success rate at the minimum and Mizzou wound up with a 33.3% success rate in passing downs. Not bad, but not the goal.

Winner: Kentucky

Be Accurate

One of Brady Cook’s main strengths (so far) this year is an insane accuracy, something that was broken a bit against LSU and their handsy secondary. I figured if Cook wound up throwing for a 70% accuracy then he did a good job of avoiding turnovers and making safe reads. He finished with a 65% accuracy and an interception thrown; good enough to win this game but, again, not the goal.

Winner: Kentucky

Finish Your Dang Drives

As always, I asked Mizzou to capitalize on every opportunity and shoot for 6 scoring opportunities with at least 5 points per opportunity. Our Tigers earned 8 scoring opportunities and averaged 4.8 points per opportunity which, given the surprise levels of competency here and the effectiveness of the point gap, I’m going to say “close enough” and give it to them.

Winner: Missouri

When Kentucky Has the Ball

In my Kentucky preview over the summer I asked if Devin Leary was a great quarterback since we hadn’t really seen him put together a full, uninjured season (except for that one time a few years ago). After watching him on Saturday and looking at his production this year, I’d argue that he definitely is not a great quarterback. It doesn’t help that two of his receivers are among the worst in all of FBS in drop rate but...man, even when they weren’t dropping the ball it never seemed like he could place the ball where it needed to be. It also didn’t help that the running game exploded for over 100 yards in the 1st quarter disappeared, and those deadly receiver sweeps were only used three times (not that I’m complaining!). Just an odd performance by an offense that should be so much better than they currently are.

Oh, also, Mizzou almost hit the 30% mark in havoc thanks to Darius Robinson and Kris Abrams-Draine having themselves a mother-forking DAY.

Limit the Explosions

The Wildcats are a big-play reliant offense and the goal was to hold Kentucky under ten (10) explosive plays. Defined as a run over 12-yards or a reception over 16-yards, here are Kentucky’s explosive plays on the day:

Q1 - 13-yard run by Davis

Q1 - 14-yard run by Davis

Q1 - 17-yard run by Brown

Q1 - 15-yard run by Davis

Q1 - 13-yard run by Davis

Q1 - 13-yard run by Leary for a touchdown

Q3 - 19-yard scramble by Leary

Q3 - 13-yard run by Davis

Q3 - 31-yard pass from Leary to Dingle

Q4 - 21-yard pass from Leary to Key

Q4 - 28-yard run by Sumo-Karngbaye

Add the yardage total up and it’s 197 of their 291 total yards in 19% of their total plays. Those 11 explosive plays equal one more than the state goal but, 1.) only one of them ended up in points, and 2.) six of them occurred in the 1st quarter.

Winner: Kentucky

Turn Them Over!

It’s simple: the best way to pull away from an evenly-matched team is to take away possessions from their offense and give them to your defense. The goal was two (2) turnovers from Missouri’s defense which is exactly what they delivered.

Winner: Missouri

The Little Things

As I mentioned in the opening, Mizzou won with the little things, finding advantages in field position and scoring opportunities to win by a lot more than you’d think while looking at a standard box score.

On the demerit front, it’s more of the same on script-flipping. Kentucky is usually the smashy-smash, defense-forward, minimal mistakes and field position unit that uglies up games and wins. This time, it was Mizzou making minimal mental errors - on the ROAD, no less! - while Kentucky was just...like, breaking the rules constantly. Very bizarre.

Extra Points

Pair this graphic with the one from above showing yardage totals by quarter and you’ll get a pretty full idea of how this played out. Kentucky ripped Mizzou’s defense to pieces in the 1st quarter while the Mizzou offense did, essentially, nothing. Then Missouri’s defense opened a portal to hell and threw the Wildcat offense into it, while the Tigers had an explosive rebound in efficiency, gained a lead, and then leaned on the Kentucky defense to wear them out while peppering in a few more scores to cushion the lead. It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t what we’re used to from this ‘23 squad but, damn, did it work out just fine.

Do you want another extreme example of how limited Kentucky’s offensive success were? Try this: 49% of their total plays and 82% of their total yards occurred on 1st down. Meanwhile, they ran 15 total plays on 2nd-down which gained an entire 8 yards. Yes, 8. Eight! As in “one less than nine but one more than seven”. When Mizzou got Devin Leary in any down but 1st and any quarter but 1st the whole thing fell apart. Neat!

Mizzou’s defense finished with a 29.3% havoc rate for the game. Part of that was the very few plays Kentucky ran - it was the least amount of plays the defense faced in a single game since Vanderbilt’s 51 - but the two forced fumbles, two passes defensed, and, most importantly, the two interceptions and four sacks made a huge difference here.

Heading into the game the lowest passing yardage total from any Mizzou opponent during the ‘23 season was the 147 yards and 60% accuracy put up by South Dakota, netted out to 116 yards once sacks are included. Devin Leary managed a 51% completion rate over his 27 attempted throws and managed 118 yards, or 2 more yards than South Dakota managed with sacks added. If you add in the four sacks Leary took, Kentucky’s net passing total was 87 yards, or 2.8 yards per passing attempt.

As you might have guessed, Brady Cook’s ANY/A took a nosedive, both in the individual game and for this season. Cook’s unimpressive stat line (that still won the game, mind you) wound up with an ANY/A of 4.9, easily one of the worst of his career. The good news is that his season ANY/A is at 9.2, which is higher than Bryce Young’s ANY/A ever was at any point in his Alabama career, including at the conclusion of Heisman Trophy-winning campaign last year.

Conclusion

Mizzou controls its destiny in an East division that is lacking consistency across all programs. Their reward is a reeling South Carolina squad that has one of the best passing offenses in the country coupled with one of the worst defenses. Gear up for another potential shootout.