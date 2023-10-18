South Carolina Gamecocks Preview

We all know about Missouri’s relationship with South Carolina. The states are similar, the school are similar, the athletic departments are similar, the games are close, the hostility is real...yeah, we all know.

Here’s my preview from the summer. It talks about the hard reset the Gamecocks were getting, their lackluster OC hire, and how I predicted they would be coming to the Best Columbia at 2-4. All cool, all good.

But folks...we have to talk about the names of these dudes Mizzou will be playing on Saturday.

I don’t know what it is about South Carolina - the football team and the state - that leads them to get the best names on their roster but we need to take a second to discuss.

They have a receiver named O’Mega Blake. O’Mega. That’s rad.

Their starting left tackle is named Tree Babalade. An 18-year old dude that sounds like a Native American medicinal drought is starting in the SEC. Tree!

Their secondary features guy named O’Donnell Fortune and D.Q. Smith. Their linebacking corps features two gentlemen named Debo and Stone. And the defensive line features a boy named Tonka.

I never want to lose to South Carolina but they absolutely win in the “best named roster” competition. For whatever that’s worth.

When Missouri Has the Ball

I like South Carolina defensive coordinator Clayton White a lot. I lobbied hard for Mizzou to hire him after a string of successful and exciting seasons at Western Kentucky. But White has seemingly yet to field a defensive full of guys he wants and, thus, has yet to play the defensive style he made his name on. Flat out, he is struggling at Columbia East and this year isn’t getting any better.

Rushing defense? 125th. Passing defense? 124th. Standard downs defense? 124th. Passing downs defense? 115th. Completion rate and yards per drop back? 122nd. Red zone touchdown rate? 87th. They’re ok at limiting explosive plays and are accurate tacklers but are currently the 81st-ranked defense, which is similar to quality as Memphis’ defense.

So how do you attack a defense that doesn’t create havoc, doesn’t stop efficiency plays, occasionally stops big plays, and let’s offenses score touchdowns once they cross the 20-yard line? Well...

Be Efficient

Mizzou is favored at home against an opponent that just lost a heart breaker to a team that still isn’t very good. There are two ways to attack an opponent like that: 1.) attempt to bomb them hell out of them with aggressive deep shots and break their will early, or 2.) pummel them with easy, short passes and runs to grind the will out of them. One of South Carolina’s few “strengths” (a relative term, mind you) is keep explosive plays at lower level than other teams and, of course, a more methodical salvo to open slowly softens up the defense for potential bigger plays down the road. The Gamecocks are allowing opposing offenses to chug along at a 48% success rate and I think that should be the goal for Mizzou to hit as well.

Avoid Passing Downs

Again, “defensive strength” is a relative term when you’re talking about one of the worst P5 defenses in the country but, yes, despite ranking 115th in passing downs defenses that still means South Carolina’s opponents have a 35% success rate in Passing Down situations (2nd-and-8 or more, 3rd/4th-and-5 or more). Mizzou is tremendous at avoiding passing downs and still does a great job of converting passing downs, but let’s just avoid the potential for heartbreak all together, eh? A 50% success rate in standard downs should do the trick.

Finish Your Dang Drives

Always, always, always. Seven games into the season Missouri has finished with the following numbers of scoring opportunities in individual games: 7 (South Dakota), 4 (Middle Tennessee), 7 (Kansas State), 6 (Memphis), 7 (Vanderbilt), 8 (LSU), and 8 (Kentucky). So let’s go with the average of 7 scoring opportunities generated and since I think this game will be won in the 30s let’s go with at least 4.5 points per opportunity.

When South Carolina Has the Ball

I was very much down on Shae Beamer’s hire of Dowell Loggains this offseason and, while he is in charge of the 17th-best offense in the country, it’s still not very good. It’s all predicated on the passing game and Spencer Rattler making plays, of which he’s done a better job than last year and boasts the 4th-best completion rate of starting quarterbacks. The Gamecocks have the lowest run rates in the country regardless of down and distance, while also boasting one of the lowest deep ball passing rates of all 133 FBS teams. It’s all quick slants and screens to the tight end and slot receiver, and sometimes they break it for a big gain but, usually, it’s stopped for 4-5 yards. And that’s it! Stop the quick stuff and you stop the offense.

Play Zone

I usually don’t delve into scheme stuff because 1.) I’m not very knowledgeable at that aspect of football, and 2.) it doesn’t lend itself to trackable metric goals in a given game. But it’s noticeable enough that I had to make it a goal. Why? Well, when South Carolina is throwing against man coverage they’re averaging 12.1 adjusted yards per attempt; when throwing against zone coverage they’re averaging 9.7 adjusted yards per attempt. One of those is much better than the other, and since throwing the ball is all Cocky likes to do, it seems pretty clear that zone is the answer to it. Let’s pair this with passing success rate and say, if Mizzou continues to zone blitz and cloud the passing lanes, then they can limit South Carolina’s passing success to under 42%.

HAVOC!

The good news is that the Mizzou havoc machine woke up against Kentucky and nearly hit 30% thanks to two timely interceptions and four sacks. The better news is that the ‘Cocks rank 122nd in pressures allowed, 128th in blown blocks, 126th in sacks given up, and 107th in havoc rate allowed. I’ll see the goal at 25% havoc rate. Go get ‘em, boys.

Conclusion

Most signs point to a comfortable Missouri win. You know me and you know I don’t trust being comfortable. I also don’t trust this series to go the way it should, as the team that finished higher in the standings between these two teams frequently loses the game. As with most of the games going forward this season I view this matchup as a pass/fail test, and all I’m asking is for Mizzou to have one or more points at the conclusion of the scheduled 60 minutes than South Carolina has at the same deadline. Go get that seventh win.