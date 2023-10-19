Missouri’s resiliency and how Theo Wease beat Kentucky’s zone coverage

While watching Missouri’s first quarter against Kentucky, I thought the Tigers were getting absolutely bullied around the field. I think that was the sentiment felt by most Missouri fans. To have that first quarter following a heartbreaking loss like the one they suffered against LSU really had me questioning the mental makeup of this team.

I posted this tweet at the end of the quarter:

Missouri is not meeting the level of physicality needed to compete in this game. — Aaron D. (@CoachAirDry) October 15, 2023

This was absolutely true, by the way! They weren’t meeting the requisite level of physicality to win against ANY SEC team, let alone against what I still believe is a solid Kentucky team on the road.

It looked like everything was going to hell until Missouri’s head coach and special teams coordinator took a leap of faith and their punter delivered a piss missile of a pass to Marquis Johnson, who took the fake and score. That play flipped the momentum instantly and the Tigers never looked back from there.

We have all lamented Drinkwitz’s conservative decisions in general but to have the testicular fortitude to make that call, in that spot, is something that deserves extreme praise because these games aren’t won by sitting on your hands and being conservative.

This Team is Different

The 2023 iteration of the Missouri Tigers football team is much different than any team that has been here since Eliah Drinkwitz took over. Previous versions, after that first quarter, would’ve continued to get shelled. They would’ve laid down. I’ve seen it happen several times in the last three years. 2021 against Tennessee comes to mind.

This time was different, though.

I really believe that it was different because of what this team has experienced throughout their time together. I firmly believe that they don’t find their way to a victory against Kentucky without some of the gut punches Missouri experienced last season. From fumbling the ball out the endzone against Auburn, getting their ass kicked in Manhattan to losing two extremely winnable home games against Kentucky and Georgia, this team has dealt with a ton of excruciating setbacks that would be tough for any program to get back up from. This team dealt with an impressive first punch from the Wildcats last Saturday night and responded in a way that let every Missouri fan know that this is not your older brothers Missouri Tigers.

This team has displayed a different level of mental toughness and resiliency that we haven’t seen from a Missouri team in a while.

Going Forward

Missouri is 6-1, with a winnable game against South Carolina next to attempt to get to 7 wins before Halloween. To put that in a better context, the last Missouri team to get to 7 wins before Halloween was the 2007 Missouri Tigers that featured Chase Daniel and Jeremy Maclin. That is the company that these Missouri Tigers are putting themselves in.

I thought BK summed it up really well at the end of BTBS. There have been some painful games and seasons in the past 10 years since Missouri was last in a similar spot to be relevant on a national scale. Never take these moments for granted, because especially as a non-blue blood school, you never know when this kind of stuff will happen again.

Theo Wease vs Kentucky’s Zone Coverage

Theo Wease Jr. had a great game last week against Kentucky, stepping up in place of Luther Burden III, who was bracketed all game long. How Wease stood out, was not necessarily with gamebreaking speed but by consistent and savvy route running.

Kentucky’s game plan was pretty simple: Keep Burden under control and keep everything in front of you. With Kentucky in zone defense roughly 70% of the time, Missouri had to utilize the underneath throws a lot more than in recent weeks. For Wease, that meant running short to intermediate routes and finding the cushion in the zone to try and loosen the defense up.

Like so:

Here’s another example of Wease finding the soft spot in the zone:

These catches aren’t flashy by any means, but they’re serving a purpose. They’re moving the chains and slowly forcing the defense to respect the short and intermediate areas of the field.

Until...

After seeing them run so many shorter routes, the corner guarding Wease has his eyes in the backfield the entire way. The corner is expecting the deep stop and instead Wease keeps getting vertical and makes a nice catch over the defender who was out of position trying to guess the route of the receiver. Credit to Wease for being consistent in his approach to every route.

These little things are part of how Missouri’s offense has leveled up this year. They are more consistent in doing the little things like route running and recognizing coverage. This play isn’t anything fancy, it’s just four verticals. However, the intention and thought behind every play is extremely clear.

Follow me on X @CoachAirDry!