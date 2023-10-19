Missouri Football Week 8 Bowl Projections: Tigers Clinch Bowl Eligibility

Your Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1 SEC) are ranked No. 20 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll and have officially clinched bowl eligibility after a 38-21 road win over then-No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Mizzou joins Georgia and Alabama as the only SEC teams that are currently bowl eligible. That’s it. That’s the list.

To quote what Eliah Drinkwitz said on the SEC Network postgame interview to Cole Cubelic, “Why stop now?”

You can’t underestimate the importance of that win, which was perhaps Drinkwitz’s biggest win of his Mizzou head coaching career up to this point.

The possibility of a 9-3 or 10-2 regular season is now well within reach, which would potentially put the Tigers in range of a New Year’s Six bowl with that type of record. Albeit a long shot, Mizzou’s chances at a College Football Playoff are technically still alive — but they would almost certainly have to win out.

Still a long way to go for that to happen, but let’s check in on Mizzou’s latest bowl projections entering Week 8.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Minnesota (Dec. 30 in Nashville) 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30 in Nasvhille) 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Autzone Liberty Bowl vs Oklahoma State (Dec. 29 in Memphis) 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Miami (Dec. 27 in Charlotte) 4:30 p.m. CST on ESPN

The Athletic ($$): TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Nebraska (Dec. 30 in Nashville) 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC

247Sports: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs Miami (Dec. 29 in Jacksonville) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN

Saturday Down South: ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly Outback) vs Clemson (Jan. 1 in Tampa) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN

Athlon Sports: TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs Maryland (Dec. 30 in Nashville) 1:00 p.m. CST on ABC

USA Today: ReliaQuest Bowl vs Clemson (Jan. 1 in Tampa) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN

College Football News: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs Clemson (Dec. 29 in Jacksonville) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN

College Football Network: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs Clemson (Dec. 29 in Jacksonville) 11:00 a.m. CST on ESPN

Total count: Music City (4), Gator Bowl (3), ReliaQuest (2), Liberty (1), Mayo (1)

This is fun as a special season could be in store. While there aren’t any NY6 projections yet, Mizzou should feel pretty good about landing in a late-December or New Year’s Day SEC Pool-of-Six Bowl barring a collapse.