LOOK: Shirts and Pants Revealed for Homecoming

Marching Mizzou and the Golden Girls get involved with revealing this week’s football outfit, and this week’s model is Mookie Cooper who, with some strategic blocking and camera work, usually doesn’t look like the shortest person in the room.

Black pants, yellow shirts, yellow hats, and a black Block M.

For all you Block M enthusiasts: rejoice! It’s here! And in an inverse of colors from what Mizzou wears.

This is about as close as we’ve gotten to what you could call a “classic” look and, yellow hats aside, is a good getup.

What do you all think?