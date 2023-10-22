SEC Week 9 Opening Lines

Your Missouri Tigers entered their Bye Week with Eli Drinkwitz’s first guaranteed winning season at Mizzou and in the running for the SEC East Division Title. To be clear, they are one of three teams with such a realistic claim but...hey, this is a lot more fun than prior years, huh?

So with the Best Tigers in the World taking the week off, you now have a free weekend to enjoy college football without sweating a potential loss. How great is that? Let’s take a look at the opening lines so you can nab any deals that might catch your eye and prepare for the SEC slate that follows. As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, October 28th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation partner.

11:00a - South Carolina at Texas A&M (-13.5)

2:30p - Georgia (-14.5) vs. Florida

2:30p - Mississippi State at Auburn (-5.5)

6:00p - Tennessee (-3.5) at Kentucky

6:30p - Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (-25.5)

