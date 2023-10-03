Takeaways from Tiger Talk: Week Six

Catch up on what Eliah Drinkwitz, Jacob Peeler and Theo Wease had to say on Tuesday at Bud’s Classic BBQ on 9th St.
Eliah Drinkwitz | Head Coach | 4th Season
- Was proud of the way the team established game control early against Vanderbilt and very impressed with how the offense answered the bell every time Vandy scored in that final frame.
- Said that kickoff coverage was much improved against the Commodores.
- Drinkwitz said that the reason Luther Burden had a big game against Vanderbilt was because he had a new chip (Honey BBQ Ranch Riplets) coming out and needed to make sure sales would be good.
- Also added that Theo Wease’s maturity has shown Burden how to conduct himself both on and off the field in a lot of ways.
- Defensive end Austin Firestone apparently shows up the facility almost every day at 6 a.m. to go yoga.
- Darius Robinson is still questionable and will evaluated day-by-day. Mekhi Miller is doubtful.
- Says that the offensive line and Brady Cook will always have to be aware of where Harold Perkins is lined up on the field.
- Likened the 5-0 start top playing a great front nine in golf. Things can always change in the back nine so this team has to stay focused.
Jacob Peeler | Wide Receivers Coach | 2nd Season
- Says that his truck really only goes from his house to the stadium and that is it.
- Originally from Central Mississippi, Peeler said that he got his inspiration to coach from being around his dad’s friends so much, as they coached a high school team. Peeler acted as water boy for the team for a period of time.
- Known as a true player’s coach, Peeler cited relationships with players and being able to know them for life as major reasons that he loves coaching college football.
- Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine commited to play WR for Peeler while he was the receivers coach at Ole Miss. Peeler was relieved off his duties following the 2019 season, and thus KAD moved on.
- When asked about the depth in the WR room: “I’m fortunate.”
- Peeler said that the transition to slot and having a season under his belt have been the biggest reasons that Burden has improved so much this season.
- Called Mookie Cooper the “glue” of the WR room. Also said that he knew that Wease would be a great fit for the program from their first meeting.
Theo Wease | Wide Receiver | Senior
- Says he was looking for a family-like environment when he entered the transfer portal and that he figured out that Mizzou would be the place for him just two days after entering the portal, which is when he met with Peeler.
- On Jacob Peeler: “He’s real, he’s consistent each day, and he cares about you. At the end of the day, we’re not just football players, and he knows that.”
- On what he wants to do after playing football: “I want to be the best offensive coordinator in the country.” Adds that he would like to start in college and work his way up.
- Claimed that Cook should be in the Heisman conversation and that he’s right up there with the QBs he played alongside at Oklahoma (Jalen Hurts, Spencer Rattler, Dillon Gabriel).
- Also said that Burden is making a strong case to be the best receiver he has played with. Originally during fall camp, Wease said that CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys was the best he has ever played with.
Loading comments...