SB Nation Reacts: Where would you rank Mizzou in the SEC East right now?

While it may not be a surprise to some of us, Mizzou has taken the lead for one of the surprise early breakout teams so far this season with their 5-0 start. They’re one of just three teams who still remain undefeated in the SEC with Georgia and Kentucky. So we decided to ask you where you think Mizzou should be ranked within their division, the SEC East.

Georgia is 5-0 with wins over UT Martin (+41), Ball State (+42), South Carolina (+10), UAB (+28), and Auburn (+7).

Kentucky is 5-0 with wins over Ball State (+30), Eastern Kentucky (+11), Akron (+3), Vanderbilt (+17), and Florida (+19).

Missouri has beaten South Dakota (+25), Middle Tennessee (+4), Kansas State (+3), Memphis (+7), and Vanderbilt (+17).

I’m sure most of you won’t consider Tennessee here but they’ve beaten Virginia (+36), Austin Peay (+17), UTSA (+31), and South Carolina (+21) with a week 3 loss at Florida by 13. Meanwhile the Gators lost their opener to Utah by 13, then beat McNeese State (+42), Tennessee, and Charlotte (+15) before getting trucked by Kentucky.

As usual we also wanted to know what you think will happen this weekend. The betting line is holding steady at 6.5 towards LSU.