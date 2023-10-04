LSU Tigers Preview

Here we are. A matchup of ranked Tigers. One is undefeated. The other isn’t. And the one that is probably isn’t the one the college football world thought it would be.

I’ve said and written about the phenomenon that, when a team goes on a winning-streak to open the year, ever next game is the biggest game of the year. Why? It’s simple: in a small-sample size sport like this one, one loss can knock out your goals, and the longer you string together the wins the better chance you have of achieving all the goals of that season. One loss isn’t a death knell like it used to be, but winning - no matter it be pretty or ugly - is the one guaranteed way to get to where you want to go.

And other teams know that and want to ruin it for you.

Speaking of ruin, what is LSU playing for right now? The Bayou Bengals entered the season with SEC crowns and Playoff berths in their eyes and are now exiting September with two losses. Given the depth of quality across the country there’s an argument to be made that they’re not going to be in the Playoff. However, given the lack of a clear-cut elite team - especially in the SEC - their conference championship dreams are, technically, still alive and well.

But they need to beat Missouri to salvage their season. Yikes.

Here’s the preview I did back in May. I still think that LSU has a better team than Missouri but the Good Guy Tigers are the ones that are undefeated and LSU just lost to a team on the road that plays similar to Missouri. Ole Miss needed a late pass broken up to stave off a game winning touchdown but they did it and beat LSU.

Hey...did another underdog beat LSU in a similar fashion three years ago?

When Missouri Has the Ball

LSU always recruits well, regardless of head coach or how they’re doing on the field. It’s why it was so interesting to have a program maximizer like Brian Kelly, who has recruited well despite noticeable limitations and barriers, get thrust into a program that wouldn’t limit him at all. His first recruiting class - one noted for starting late and relying on transfers - ranked 12th while his ‘23 class ranked 6th. But even in his second year its interesting to see who is starting at this point, especially since former head coach Ed Orgeron is widely considered to be one of the best recruiters out there.

You know that starting defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo began his career as a starting tackle at Mizzou. Starting edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo began his career at Texas while starting weakside linebacker Omar Speights began as an Oregon State Beaver. Starting corner Zy Alexander was an FCS call up from Southeastern Louisiana while his counterpart on the other side, Denver Harris, began his career at Texas A&M. And seventh-year graduate student Andre’ Sam* is starting at safety after transferring to Marshall from McNeese and then landing at LSU.

That’s six of LSU’s eleven projected starters beginning their career somewhere else, at a school that routinely has Top Ten high school recruiting classes. And, oh, by the way, LSU’s defense ranks 64th in the country and just got boat raced by Ole Miss.

*Sam was in the same recruiting class as Tua Tagovailoa, who is currently in his fourth season as a Miami Dolphin.

Connect on Explosive Plays

I promise I’m not being lazy, this is just going to be a goal for every Missouri game going forward. Why? Because our boring, run-first, second, and third Tigers magically became the “ALL FOUR VERTS” explosive play offense over night. And when you find your successful plays on big plays, then you have to hit on them throughout the game. It’s just like Missouri basketball last year: when you win by hitting 3-pointers, then you need to keep hitting 3-pointers or you lose. Against LSU I’ll crank the goal up by one and say that Mizzou needs at least ten (10) explosive plays by the conclusion of this game.

Stay Ahead of the Chains

Perusing LSU’s defensive rankings is a shocking exercise in ineptitude. LSU - blue blood, elite recruiting, multiple-national-championships-won-in-the-past-20-years LSU! - ranks 106th against the run, 110th against the pass, a not-nice 69th on standard downs, and a “THIS CAN’T BE RIGHT CAN IT” 130th in passing downs. But what is something that they are actually good at? 3rd-down success rate, ranking in the Top 10. So far, Mizzou has excelled in standard downs and any 1st or 2nd down but struggles in obvious passing downs and 3rd down situations. Mizzou needs to stay out of 3rd down by maintaining at least a 45% success rate on standard downs.

Finish Your Dang Drives

I have predicted crazy shootouts multiple times this year to no avail; if it doesn’t happen this week then I’ll concede that I’m a walking curse to predicting offensive explosions. Regardless, I’m anticipating a game where both teams get into the 40s so that would require at least 8 scoring opportunities created and averaging at least 5.4 points per opportunity.

When LSU Has the Ball

LSU’s injury report lists four wide receivers as “questionable” or “probable” but that’s not important as neither Malike Nabers nor Brian Thomas, Jr. are the names on that list. Nabers is 19 yards behind Luther Burden on receiving yards this year while Thomas is LSU’s version of Theo Wease (with more yardage), a big, possession-type target currently sitting at 41 targets, 33 catches, and 537 yards. That’s the LSU passing game right there as no other single receiver has more than 15 catches or 150 yards so far this year. Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs is a solid running back behind an elite offensive line but LSU’s is going to either have Jayden Daniels run around and hurt himself for yards and fling it to Nabers and Thomas who will burn through the secondary. Be prepared: it’s going to suck big time on Saturday when Mizzou’s defense is on the field.

Stuff the Run

I’m fighting the urge to just write “hang on to your butts” because...man, there’s just not a single thing LSU’s offense does poorly. One thing I have noticed, however, is that they have one of the worst run rates on standard downs and one of the highest run rates on passing downs, an interesting flip of expectations to keep defenses on their toes. Clearly the pass is their best weapon - and having a super mobile quarterback means that every pass play can easily become a run play, too - and will draw those up liberally but if they’re using the ground game to steal yards in passing downs situations, then Mizzou’s elite run defense needs to bottle that up to keep them behind the chains. LSU currently has a 57% rushing success rate (!!!!!) so let’s be super aggressive and shoot for a (still awesome) 45% success rate on the ground.

Get Multiple Turnovers

Look...we all just need to get comfortable with the fact that the 5th best offense in the country is going to move the ball and score a lot, even against great defenses. So, let’s get some more turnovers boys! KAD has 3, Marcus Clarke has 1, and everyone else needs to get in on the party. The best way to disrupt an elite offense is to take the ball away from them and at least 2 turnovers is a great start to a successful day.

Conclusion

It’s going to be pointsy, it’s going to be stressful, but the Good Guy Tigers have the ability to win, full stop. It should be an electric atmosphere, even at 11a, for the biggest game to date on the schedule. Let’s go get ‘em.