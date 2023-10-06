LOOK: Shirts and Pants Disrespects Labor Day

I respect white pants. Long looked at as a risky venture - given the color’s predisposition to show off every little scuff, dirt, and outline possible going through a given day - the ability of white to go with literally everything provides a solid pant base to build your fashion repertoire on a day to day basis.

And on an anecdotal basis, my personal experiences with various kid adventures - school drop off, swim lessons, dance practice, last-second shopping runs for things forgotten - has exposed me to a seemingly increased frequency of white pants with the weekend warrior/soccer moms out there. Power to y’all, go dominate your day in style and comfort.

But white pants on my football team’s uniforms? Harumph. Sirs! A word...

Black shirts, black hats with the oval Tiger....white pants.

And not just white pants. Non-descript white pants.

What, could we not be bothered to throw a stripe on there? Or even that crappy little sailor Tiger? No piping at all? No cuffs or even the ol’ butt stamp that teams used to adorn their team’s pants in the early teens?

Nah. None of that. Just white pants. Could belong to anybody. Could be worn anywhere.

They look like warmups. They look like the culottes worn by Prussian infantrymen in the 1720s. They look like the team equipment truck hit a bump in the road, causing a strategically specific cargo door to fly open and a giant crate with cartoon-sized large printing reading “PANTS” fell to the side of the road and exploded, causing the Mizzou equipment staff to run to their local Dick’s Sporting Goods and buy out the store’s entire supply of whatever type of pants they had the most of.

It’s a choice! And while I still believe you don’t wear white at home, LSU is the rare opponent where it kinda-sorta makes sense.

But put some effort into your pants, gents. That’s a good lesson for football uniforms and life in general.

Anyway, what do you all think?