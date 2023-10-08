Mizzou’s defense runs out of gas trying to contain Jayden Daniels

Missouri knew that its defense would have its hands full against the Southeastern Conference’s top offense, led by one of the nation’s most talented quarterbacks, Jayden Daniels.

At one point, in what would ultimately end up being a 49-39 loss, Missouri held a double-digit lead against LSU, the 23rd-ranked team in the nation. The aforementioned quarterback, who unleashed a 519-yard performance last week against Mississippi, was kept relatively quiet in the first half.

When both teams went into the locker room following Harrison Mevis’ 50-yard field goal to put MU up 25-17, Daniels’ stat line read: 5-8, 70 yards, one touchdown (On a short pass to Mason Taylor following a Brady Cook interception), eight carries, for 36 yards.

These stats could be viewed as a bit skewed due to a pair of plays on LSU’s first scoring drive. Daniels completed a 38-yard strike to Malik Nabers before scampering for 20 yards on a second-and-long situation. Subtract those two plays, and Daniels was held to just 48 total yards through 15 minutes of play.

The relentlessness of Missouri’s first-half defense contributed to limiting Daniels early on. Darius Robinson, who returned from missing the Vanderbilt game and some change, got home for a sack as Daniels attempted to step up in the pocket. On a separate possession, Tre’Vez Johnson essentially ended an LSU drive with a shoestring third-down tackle on Daniels, forcing LSU to settle for a field goal.

“The atmosphere was incredible. Our players responded, we played really fast early in the game,” Eli Drinkwitz said in the postgame. “But as a coach, you look on the things you got to improve on in order to be better, and that’s what we got to do, be better.”

While Missouri’s first-half defensive performance was impressive, the game of football is a full sixty minutes. In the third quarter, Daniels lofted a beautiful rainbow pass for a 42-yard score to Brian Thomas to put LSU in front for the first time following a shanked Missouri punt.

Missouri seemingly caught a break early in the fourth quarter as LSU missed a field goal that would’ve brought the game within a point. Six plays before that, Daniel was rattled as he took a hit to the back on a run that would’ve been a touchdown if not for penalty.

The home team's offense stalled, and Daniels returned for LSU later in the stanza. Facing a third and long at his nine-yard line, Daniels seemingly shook off an injury, limiting his abilities for a 14-yard gain. The big plays kept coming as he connected with Nabers for 35 yards to the Missouri 42-yard line on the next play.

Missouri stopped the bleeding briefly, putting LSU’s offense in third and three. But Daniels went to work once again, knifing through the once-feared MU defense, and with no player having a clear angle towards the quarterback, he settled down in the end zone.

“On the quarterback draw, we were supposed to have a line game and didn’t get into the B gap,” Drinkwitz said. “Our linebacker was showing pressure and turned to bracket so we didn’t have eyes in the backfield.”

And oh yeah, he completed the two-point conversion, too.

Of course, Missouri responded with Cody Schrader’s third touchdown of the afternoon, and had LSU in another third and short with under minutes to play. But, Daniels, who rose up to the occasion in the fourth quarter, escaped on another designed quarterback draw for a 31-yard gain, which caused someone in the press box to proclaim, “He’s a freaking magician.”

On the next play, he found a wide-open Nabers for the go-ahead score to put LSU up for good.

Daniels, who was held to around 100 yards in the first half, finished with 383 total yards against Missouri’s defense.

“Jayden Daniels played as good as any quarterback I’ve ever gone against,” Drinkwitz said. “He only threw six incomplete passes all day and is a tough young man. He’s a really talented football player and we knew going into it.”

It was the most yardage by a quarterback since Hendon Hooker and Tennessee’s offense ripped MU’s defense to shreds on Nov. 12, 2022. While Missouri gained 527 offensive yards, it surrendered 533 to the visitors from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“I definitely think there’s some calls that we could’ve played better at but he’s a great player,” Robinson said, in reference to Daniels . “He’s a great player, he runs extremely fast, but we just got to get better, that’s all it is.”

Yes, LSU had the best offense Missouri will likely face in 2023, but moving forward, it does raise some questions about the long-term stamina of this defense. Last week, it took a bit longer for Missouri to put Vanderbilt away as Ken Seals heated up and tossed two scores in the fourth quarter. MU still has Georgia and Tennessee, who have had its number, and South Carolina, Florida, and Arkansas aren’t gimmes.

Missouri will have to shore up its defense as it travels to Lexington to look for its first win in Kentucky since 2013.

“We’ll have to go back and look and strip it back down to zero and build it back up,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s a lot of football left.”