Pourover: Using this loss as a tool to learn how to close games out

The word of the day yesterday had to be “disappointing”.

What started out promising turned into a dud as Missouri squandered opportunities and couldn't get a needed defensive stop as they watched a 22-7 lead slowly bleed away in the loss yesterday to LSU.

I’m not sure how good LSU is. I’m certain they're elite offensively, and the defensive struggles have been noted by many other outlets by this point. But it’s hard to gauge if they’re a top 15 level team who just ran into some early season struggles against some other good teams, or if they’re more of a top 35 level outfit boosted by what looks like an elite quarterback and a few future NFL Wide Receivers.

Obviously those sorts of things can carry you a good ways in college football, and LSU has that advantage.

But regardless of how good (or not) LSU might be, Missouri squandered a chance to record another top 25 win at home and that hurts. They raced out of the gates and the offense looked like it has for much of the last 3 games. Brady Cook and Luther Burden were dictating pace and it looked like Mizzou was in command. The momentum began to shift when Cook threw his first interception since October of last year. LSU had kicked a field goal to cut the lead to 12, and they would score a touchdown after the INT to cut the lead again to 5. From there Mizzou couldn’t wrestle control back into their favor scored just 17 points on their final 10 drives.

As much as you want to look at the offense scoring just 14 second half points against a defense which has struggled mightily this season, their own defense gave up 32 second half points including 22 in the 4th quarter. For fear of stating the obvious here, that is just not how you win big games,

The defense should be better than they’ve played so far. The offense can be better on a more regular basis. But even with both of those two things you still have a team that’s 5-1 with all kinds of opportunities still on the table for them to achieve this season.

The road for the SEC East still rolls through Athens as Georgia pummeled Kentucky last night. And by no means am I implying our expectation here is Mizzou is an SEC East title contending team, at least not with the way Georgia looked last night. But...

You can still accomplish a LOT without winning a division title. And for a program which has been mired in mediocrity for the better part of the last 10 years, simply being pretty good sounds like fun. I feel like this team is at least pretty good, with a chance to be very good. Either one of those would be a large amount of progress over 7 of the last 8 seasons where winning 7 games was a good season.

The only problem with this is it does feel like settling a bit, so let me be clear... seven shouldn’t be the goal here. I’m not going to say what should be the goal but higher than 7. I like the week to week mentality Eli Drinkwitz has tried to impart on his team. Be 1-0 this week.

With Kentucky up next there’s a lot riding on not letting the LSU loss compound into 2 losses. The Wildcats are in a similar spot as Missouri where they are reeling a bit after taking a loss in a big game. The difference is Kentucky was smoked by Georgia and were never really in the game. And Mizzou probably should have won their game against LSU. Being 1-0 this week would go a long way towards making this season a special one.

The defense should be better, and the offense can be better. After watching weeks of the other teams in the SEC there is a real place for Mizzou at the top of the SEC East, maybe just behind Georgia. But they’ll need to be more consistent on both sides of the ball to get there.

