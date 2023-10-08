SEC Week 7 Opening Lines

It’s never fun to lose but one loss certainly doesn’t eliminate all of Missouri’s goals for this season.

From the head man to the selected players that spoke after the game, each was 100% on script when they said they still had the entire SEC East to play and they could use the loss to get better for those games.

And that’s true! The ‘07 and ‘13 squads took losses and still were one game away from a national championship appearance.

I don’t think anyone thought this team would go undefeated, but the potential for a memorable season is still here, starting with beating an unofficial SEC rival that has owned Mizzou over the past 8 years..

But that’s not the only game happening this upcoming weekend! Let’s take a look at the opening lines so you can nab any deals that might catch your eye and prepare for the SEC slate that follows. As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, October 14th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

11:00a - Georgia (-32.5) at Vanderbilt

11:00a - Arkansas at Alabama (-18.5)

2:30p - Texas A&M at Tennessee (-3.5)

2:30p - Florida at South Carolina (-2)

6:00p - Auburn at LSU (-12.5)

6:30p - Missouri at Kentucky (-2.5)