A Fan’s Notes: A Tough Loss to LSU

While watching the second half of Missouri’s loss to LSU, one word kept racing through my head: tough.

(Well, two, actually: “tough” and “disconcerting.” But this is about toughness.)

Jayden Daniels played one of the best individual games you will watch this fall. The actual display of toughness will likely go unnoticed, as most of the college football world was watching Red River go full-on bananas. His box score line was impressive, but the toughness and clutch play for Daniels was off the charts.

It’s a tough pill to swallow as a Missouri fan, but he was incredible in willing his team to victory.

His counterpart Brady Cook was exceptionally tough as well. Apparently, as the broadcast told us, the knee injury Cook has been playing through? It’s a fracture! This man is a leader, and one of the toughest players in Missouri history.

But that doesn’t make yesterday’s tough loss any less painful. The 22-7 lead in the first half was arguably the highest point of the Eli Drinkwitz era thus far. So while it stings to be licking your wounds after a tough loss just a few hours later, this program is headed in a good direction and I am still excited for the back half of this season.

I still think this team should go 8-4, but it’s going to take a tough outfit to rally after this week’s disappointment. This, however, has been Drink’s calling card: tough teams that fight. There were plenty of games and moments in the past three years where a team with less toughness would have quit, but Drink’s Tigers have always fought.

The unofficial second portion of the season starts now — the honeymoon is over. At Kentucky is one of the toughest games on the entire slate. Time to see a tough batch of Tigers rebound.

Some other thoughts….