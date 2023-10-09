A Fan’s Notes: A Tough Loss to LSU

While watching the second half of Missouri’s loss to LSU, one word kept racing through my head: tough.
(Well, two, actually: “tough” and “disconcerting.” But this is about toughness.)
Jayden Daniels played one of the best individual games you will watch this fall. The actual display of toughness will likely go unnoticed, as most of the college football world was watching Red River go full-on bananas. His box score line was impressive, but the toughness and clutch play for Daniels was off the charts.
It’s a tough pill to swallow as a Missouri fan, but he was incredible in willing his team to victory.
His counterpart Brady Cook was exceptionally tough as well. Apparently, as the broadcast told us, the knee injury Cook has been playing through? It’s a fracture! This man is a leader, and one of the toughest players in Missouri history.
But that doesn’t make yesterday’s tough loss any less painful. The 22-7 lead in the first half was arguably the highest point of the Eli Drinkwitz era thus far. So while it stings to be licking your wounds after a tough loss just a few hours later, this program is headed in a good direction and I am still excited for the back half of this season.
I still think this team should go 8-4, but it’s going to take a tough outfit to rally after this week’s disappointment. This, however, has been Drink’s calling card: tough teams that fight. There were plenty of games and moments in the past three years where a team with less toughness would have quit, but Drink’s Tigers have always fought.
The unofficial second portion of the season starts now — the honeymoon is over. At Kentucky is one of the toughest games on the entire slate. Time to see a tough batch of Tigers rebound.
Some other thoughts….
- This is the Holy Crap Luther Burden III is Good Bullet Point of the Week.
- You know who wasn’t good? The zebras. The missed face mask on Masson Smith and the missed false start on Xavier Delgado were two of the worst missed calls I’ve ever seen in my life, and the same crew missed them both within about an hour of each other. Absurd. But thank god they prevented all those defensive backs from clapping before the ball was snapped, that kind of behavior is very disconcerting on a football field.
- The Connor Tollison early snap mental block is exhausting. I dislike bagging on players directly, but that needs to be tightened up. He has made so many strides after one of the most brutal “baptism by fire” freshman seasons in recent memory, and is really holding his own on the interior. But the snapping quality is iffy, and once a game he’s good to just wing it back there well before the play is ready to be run. This time it happened at such a high leverage moment that it essentially cost them a shot at the game. I’m sure he is wearing it and no one is taking it harder than him, and hopefully it never happens again.
- I’m enjoying the Mookie Cooper renaissance. I think a lot of it has to do with the infrastructure around him improving: Cook is better, Kirby Moore’s playbook, Luther Burden’s gravity — but Cooper looks more confident and more sure-handed than he has ever been in Columbia.
- This team is still on pace for a hugely successful season. You can divide the opponents into three buckets: Should Beat, Peers, Will Be Hard To Beat. In the preseason, Missouri had four of each. They have already swept their Should Beats (4-0) and have split their two Hard to Beats. The foundation is in place to take care of business down the stretch and submit the best Missouri season since 2014. It’s time to go make it happen.
