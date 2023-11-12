SEC Week 12 Opening Lines

Your Tigers are 8-2. They just beat a program that had a 4-game winning streak against them. Your favorite D-II transfer walk-on quarterback leads the conference in rushing and just did something that I had never been done in the SEC before. And the trash talking from your head coach is, currently, beautiful music in your ears.

Don’t forget this feeling. It’s rare and wonderful. And the last two games of the year are against a middling SEC foe fresh off of three straight losses and a rival program spiraling out of control.

But that particular opening line isn’t the only one you can bet on this week! Let’s take a look at the opening lines so you can nab any deals that might catch your eye and prepare for the SEC slate that follows. As a reminder, there are no lines set for a game featuring an FBS team playing an FCS team. All games occur on Saturday, November 18th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation partner.

11:00a - Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State (-14.5)

11:00a - Georgia (-10.5) at Tennessee

2:30p - Louisiana-Monroe at Ole Miss (-37)

2:30p - Georgia State at LSU (-30)

2:30p - Florida International at Arkansas (-32)

2:30p - New Mexico State at Auburn (-22)

6:30p - Florida at Missouri (-10)

6:30a - Kentucky (-1) at South Carolina

Playing FCS Foes: Alabama (Chattanooga), Texas A&M (Abilene Christian)

