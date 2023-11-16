 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Shirts and Pants Salutes the Seniors

LAST WEEK WAS SO NICE THEY RAN IT BACK TWICE

By Nate Edwards
THIS IS NOT A DRILL. THE BEST UNIFORMS OF THE YEAR RETURN FOR SENIOR DAY.

Black shirts, black pants, black hats, Block M.

Last week’s poll was the most engagement we’ve had on a uniform opinion poll and it was OVERWHELMINGLY in favor of the all-blacks + Block M being the best look of the year.

So they’re doing it again. Tight.

Anyway, what do you all think?

Poll

This week’s shirts and pants combo is...

view results
  • 79%
    Elite. Always. Forever.
    (87 votes)
  • 15%
    Good. Slight modern twists to a nostalgia pull is always a good look.
    (17 votes)
  • 2%
    I have no opinion about the shirts and pants the Missouri football team wears.
    (3 votes)
  • 1%
    Bad. I just don’t like things.
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Trash garbage. Because I like to be contrarian.
    (0 votes)
