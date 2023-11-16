LOOK: Shirts and Pants Salutes the Seniors

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. THE BEST UNIFORMS OF THE YEAR RETURN FOR SENIOR DAY.
For the Seniors.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/X4cRxl1V0u— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 16, 2023
Black shirts, black pants, black hats, Block M.
Last week’s poll was the most engagement we’ve had on a uniform opinion poll and it was OVERWHELMINGLY in favor of the all-blacks + Block M being the best look of the year.
So they’re doing it again. Tight.
Anyway, what do you all think?
Poll
This week’s shirts and pants combo is...
-
79%
Elite. Always. Forever.
-
15%
Good. Slight modern twists to a nostalgia pull is always a good look.
-
2%
I have no opinion about the shirts and pants the Missouri football team wears.
-
1%
Bad. I just don’t like things.
-
0%
Trash garbage. Because I like to be contrarian.
Loading comments...