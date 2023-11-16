LOOK: Shirts and Pants Salutes the Seniors

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. THE BEST UNIFORMS OF THE YEAR RETURN FOR SENIOR DAY.

Black shirts, black pants, black hats, Block M.

Last week’s poll was the most engagement we’ve had on a uniform opinion poll and it was OVERWHELMINGLY in favor of the all-blacks + Block M being the best look of the year.

So they’re doing it again. Tight.

Anyway, what do you all think?