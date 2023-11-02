LOOK: Shirts and Pants revealed for the most important game of the decade (so far)

The year 2013 has been remembered fondly around these parts for awhile, but certainly for the past few weeks.

Understandably so.

It was a good year.

And good things happened.

So when it comes to the uniform reveal I know I was super curious to see what the equipment team would roll out as Missouri prepares for the most important game of the Eli Drinkwitz regime and the game with the largest implications in nearly ten years.

Well, wonder no more:

Black pants, white shirt, white helmet with the oval Tiger. In addition, they’ll also have gold facemasks.

Look...I get that sports are built on memories and it’s important to have those memories be unique to each other.

But man...how awesome would it have been for Mizzou to roll up in Athens with the same getup they were wearing on that magical day ten years ago?

All in all, it’s a clean look, and - outside of the missing ostentatious anthracite shoulders and an un-black hat - is about as close as you can get to the 2013 uniform. And if you HAVE to add a little bit of a difference and provide a modern look I SUPPOSE a white helmet on the road is a choice I can get on board with.

However...do you know what makes even the ugliest uniform in the world look good? Winning.

Anyway, what do you all think?