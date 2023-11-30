UPDATED: Transfer Portal Losses and Acquisitions for 2023-2024

This will be a running list of players who leave the Missouri roster via transfer portal and the ones that are added to the roster as well for the 2023-2024 #portalszn. We’ll keep them in chronological order with updates as soon as we get them. Be sure to check out our “Mizzou Transfer Tracker” for rumors, reported links and other news related to Mizzou’s transfer portal activity.
March 10th, 2024
NEWS: Former Arizona State and Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne tells ESPN that he’s committed to Missouri. Pyne took a visit this weekend and said he committed while in Columbia. He’ll enroll this summer and have three years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/rhblaukUlC— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 10, 2024
Drew Pyne
Position: Quarterback
High School Rating: 5.9 4-star (Rivals)/0.9165 4-star (247)
Recruited by: Tommy Rees (Notre Dame Staff)
Hometown: New Canaan, CT
Class: Redshirt Junior
Eligibility: Three Years
Landing Spot: Missouri
January 15th, 2024
M I Z Z O U pic.twitter.com/TG9ooDLUOv— Zion Young (@ZionReese3) January 15, 2024
Zion Young
Position: Defensive End
High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/0.8456 3-star (247)
Recruited by: Mel Tucker (Michigan State)
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Class: Junior
Eligibility: Two Years
Landing Spot: Missouri
January 7th, 2024
Committed! @CoachDrinkwitz @DLineGURU @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/DdH5QwjKn4— (Showtime) Sterling Webb (@_Ster_Ster_) January 7, 2024
Sterling Webb
Position: Defensive Tackle
High School Rating: 5.4 2-star (Rivals)/0.7906 2-star (247)
Recruited by: Nate Dreiling (New Mexico State Staff)
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
Class: Junior
Eligibility: Two Years
Landing Spot: Missouri
My story was already written John 13:7 #MIZ #STP pic.twitter.com/me9vzk6pl8— Nathaniel NOEL (@NNoel_2) January 7, 2024
Nate Noel
Position: Running Back
High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/0.8417 3-star (247)
Recruited by: Tony Petersen (Appalachian State)
Hometown: Miami, FL
Class: Graduate
Eligibility: One Year
Landing Spot: Missouri
January 2nd, 2024
Chance Luper
Position: Wide Receiver
High School Rating: 5.4 2-star (Rivals)/0.8336 3-star (247)
Recruited by: Bush Hamdan
Hometown: North Richland Hills, TX
Class: Redshirt Senior
Eligibility: Two Years
Landing Spot: Unknown
December 30th, 2023
Missouri's starting punter Riley Williams has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned.— Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 31, 2023
In seven games this season he attempted 28 punts, averaging 40.75 per kick. His longest of the season was 53 yards. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/t8nEs65vIR
Riley Williams
Position: Punter
High School Rating: Unranked (Rivals)/Unranked (247)
Recruited by: Transfer Portal
Hometown: Blue Mountains, Australia
Class: Graduate Student
Eligibility: One Year
Landing Spot: Unknown
December 27th, 2023
Missouri QB Jake Garcia (@jakegarcia14) tells ESPN he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s expected to have three years of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Miami, where he started one game and threw for 950 yards and 7 TDs as a Hurricane in 2021 and 2022.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2023
Jake Garcia
Position: Quarterback
High School Rating: 6.0 4-star (Rivals)/0.9761 4-star (247)
Recruited by: Transfer Portal
Hometown: Whittier, CA
Class: Redshirt Junior
Eligibility: Two Years
Landing Spot: East Carolina
December 26th, 2023
BREAKING: Former Florida DL Chris McClellan has Committed to Missouri, he tells @on3sports— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2023
The 6’4 320 DL from Tulsa, OK will have 2 years of eligibility remaining
“I feel as if they are gonna put me in the best position to be successful & develop me over the next 2 years.”… pic.twitter.com/PkbgBIOqcD
Chris McClellan
Position: Defensive Tackle
High School Rating: 5.9 4-star (Rivals)/0.9536 4-star (247)
Recruited by: Sean Spencer (Florida Staff)
Hometown: Owasso, OK
Class: Junior
Eligibility: Two Years
Landing Spot: Missouri
December 21st, 2023
Home pic.twitter.com/v6OJsYODbX— COREY FLAGG JR. (@CoreyFlaggJr) December 21, 2023
Corey Flagg, Jr.
Position: Linebacker
High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.8608 3-star (247)
Recruited by: Blake Baker (Miami Staff)
Hometown: Houston, TX
Class: Graduate Student
Eligibility: One Year
Landing Spot: Missouri
December 20th, 2023
BREAKING: Georgia transfer LB Darris Smith has committed to Missouri https://t.co/NXsFqRplDD pic.twitter.com/f46qIohIb2— On3 (@On3sports) December 20, 2023
Darris Smith
Position: Edge Rusher
High School Rating: 5.9 4-star (Rivals)/0.9352 4-star (247)
Recruited by: Dan Lanning, Glenn Schumann (Georgia Staff)
Hometown: Baxley, GA
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Eligibility: Three Years
Landing Spot: Missouri
December 19th, 2023
BREAKING: Former Oklahoma OT Cayden Green has Committed to Missouri, he tells @on3sports— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 19, 2023
The 6’5 325 OT is ranked as the No. 1 OL in the Transfer Portal
Green started 7 games as a True Freshman & will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/vljxwclawj pic.twitter.com/esP95NrqqM
Cayden Green
Position: Offensive Lineman
High School Rating: 6.0 4-star (Rivals)/0.9552 4-star (247)
Recruited by: Bill Bedenbaugh (Oklahoma Staff)
Hometown: Lee’s Summit, MO
Class: Sophomore
Eligibility: Three Years
Landing Spot: Missouri
December 15th, 2023
Mizzou quarterback Gabarri Johnson has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned.— Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 16, 2023
Four-star recruit in the 2023 class was a top-20 prospect at the position. https://t.co/lfMCKtiIBv pic.twitter.com/2QZek2giqm
Gabarri Johnson
Position: Quarterback
High School Rating: 5.8 4-star (Rivals)/0.8978 4-star (247)
Recruited by: Bush Hamdan
Hometown: Tacoma, WA
Class: Redshirt Freshman
Eligibility: Four Years
Landing Spot: Oregon State
Thank you Mizzou! pic.twitter.com/A7prsXPT97— Tyler Hibbler (@t_hibb2x) December 15, 2023
Tyler Hibbler
Position: Defensive Back
High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.8681 3-star (247)
Recruited by: Ryan Walters
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Eligibility: Two Years
Landing Spot: Unknown
December 13th, 2023
Missouri OL MaKyi Lee entered the portal. Did not record any game action this season. pic.twitter.com/fYDkklbQcv— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 13, 2023
Ma’Kyi Lee
Position: Offensive Lineman
High School Rating: 5.6 3-star (Rivals)/Unranked (247)
Recruited by: Marcus Johnson
Hometown: Metaire, LA
Class: Redshirt Junior
Eligibility: One Year
Landing Spot: North Texas
December 11th, 2023
Found a new home! #Miz pic.twitter.com/KqJIRAwiWB— Marcus Carroll Jr. (@marcmarc_ss) December 11, 2023
Marcus Carroll
Position: Running Back
High School Rating: 5.4 2-star (Rivals)/0.8214 3-star (247)
Recruited by: Trent McKnight (Georgia State Staff)
Hometown: Union City, GA
Class: Senior
Eligibility: One Year
Landing Spot: Missouri
December 6th, 2023
Committed @CoachDrinkwitz pic.twitter.com/xrcBtrtuuq— Toriano Pride Jr. (@toriano2x) December 7, 2023
Toriano Pride, Jr.
Position: Cornerback
High School Rating: 5.9 4-star (Rivals)/0.9673 4-star (247)
Recruited by: Mickey Conn (Clemson Staff)
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
Class: Sophomore
Eligibility: Two Years
Landing Spot: Missouri
December 5th, 2023
Missouri WR Demariyon Houston (@demariyon5) has entered the transfer portal after playing in 6 games with 6 catches for 39 yards and 1 TD— AithELITE (@AithELITE) December 5, 2023
Demariyon “Peanut” Houston
Position: Wide Receiver
High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/Unranked (247)
Recruited by: Jacob Peeler
Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK
Class: Redshirt Senior
Eligibility: One Year
Landing Spot: Unknown
December 1st, 2023
Thank You Mizzou! pic.twitter.com/P3MgvKni0v— Carmycah Glass (@carmycah_) December 1, 2023
Carmycah Glass
Position: Linebacker
High School Rating: 5.6 3-star (Rivals)/0.8685 3-star (247)
Recruited by: D.J. Smith
Hometown: Monroe, LA
Class: Redshirt Freshman
Eligibility: Three Years
Landing Spot: Louisiana
November 30th, 2023
BREAKING: Missouri EDGE DJ Wesolak plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2023
The 6’4 240 EDGE will have 3 years of eligibility remaining
Ranked as a 4-Star Recruit in the ‘22 Classhttps://t.co/4YbBQaxAOt pic.twitter.com/ghmMvbItkB
D.J. Wesolak
Position: Defensive End
High School Rating: 5.8 4-star (Rivals)/0.9338 4-star (247)
Recruited by: Al Davis
Hometown: Boonville, MO
Class: Redshirt Freshman
Eligibility: Three Years
Landing Spot: Oregon State
Thank you Mizzou! pic.twitter.com/cRuiwgnmyX— Xavier Simmons (@Xmansimmons) November 30, 2023
Xavier Simmons
Position: Linebacker
High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.8926 4-star (247)
Recruited by: D.J. Smith
Hometown: Greensboro, NC
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Eligibility: Four Years
Landing Spot: Charlotte
November 29th, 2023
Thank you Mizzou! pic.twitter.com/0b2g5Xxplx— Dayday (@DameonWilson10) November 29, 2023
Dameon Wilson
Position: Linebacker
High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/0.8782 3-star (247)
Recruited by: D.J. Smith & Charlie Harbison
Hometown: Grover, NC
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Eligibility: Two Years
Landing Spot: East Carolina
November 28th, 2023
Thank You Mizzou pic.twitter.com/9OdiUrqkJG— Max Whisner (@maxwhisner01) November 28, 2023
Max Whisner
Position: Tight End
High School Rating: 5.6 3-star (Rivals)/0.8685 3-star (247)
Recruited by: Casey Woods
Hometown: Lee’s Summit, MO
Class: Redshirt Freshman
Eligibility: Three Years
Landing Spot: Akron
November 27th, 2023
#Mizzou offensive guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar is entering the transfer portal.— Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) November 27, 2023
He saw very limited time early on this season. https://t.co/0tSJV1HC8j
E.J. Ndoma-Ogar
Position: Offensive Guard
High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.9054 4-star (247)
Recruited by: Marcus Johnson
Hometown: Allen, TX
Class: Redshirt Senior
Eligibility: One Year
Landing Spot: Arkansas State
November 13th, 2023
It’s been real Mizzou— Valen Erickson (@ValenErickson) November 13, 2023
Onto The Next Chapter pic.twitter.com/rWlyyUXj0t
Valen Erickson
Position: Offensive Tackle
High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.8681 3-star (247)
Recruited by: Marcus Johnson
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Class: Redshirt Freshman
Eligibility: Three Years
Landing Spot: North Carolina State
