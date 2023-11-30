 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UPDATED: Transfer Portal Losses and Acquisitions for 2023-2024

The transfer portal giveth and taketh away...

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Missouri at Georgia Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This will be a running list of players who leave the Missouri roster via transfer portal and the ones that are added to the roster as well for the 2023-2024 #portalszn. We’ll keep them in chronological order with updates as soon as we get them. Be sure to check out our “Mizzou Transfer Tracker” for rumors, reported links and other news related to Mizzou’s transfer portal activity.

March 10th, 2024

Drew Pyne Stats

Drew Pyne

Position: Quarterback

High School Rating: 5.9 4-star (Rivals)/0.9165 4-star (247)

Hometown: New Canaan, CT

Class: Redshirt Junior

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

January 15th, 2024

Zion Young Stats

Zion Young

Position: Defensive End

High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/0.8456 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Mel Tucker (Michigan State)

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Class: Junior

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

January 7th, 2024

Sterling Webb Stats

Sterling Webb

Position: Defensive Tackle

High School Rating: 5.4 2-star (Rivals)/0.7906 2-star (247)

Recruited by: Nate Dreiling (New Mexico State Staff)

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Class: Junior

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

Nate Noel Stats

Nate Noel

Position: Running Back

High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/0.8417 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Tony Petersen (Appalachian State)

Hometown: Miami, FL

Class: Graduate

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: Missouri

January 2nd, 2024

Chance Luper Stats

Chance Luper

Position: Wide Receiver

High School Rating: 5.4 2-star (Rivals)/0.8336 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Bush Hamdan

Hometown: North Richland Hills, TX

Class: Redshirt Senior

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: Unknown

December 30th, 2023

Riley Williams

Position: Punter

High School Rating: Unranked (Rivals)/Unranked (247)

Recruited by: Transfer Portal

Hometown: Blue Mountains, Australia

Class: Graduate Student

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: Unknown

December 27th, 2023

Jake Garcia Stats

Jake Garcia

Position: Quarterback

High School Rating: 6.0 4-star (Rivals)/0.9761 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Transfer Portal

Hometown: Whittier, CA

Class: Redshirt Junior

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: East Carolina

December 26th, 2023

Chris McClellan Stats

Chris McClellan

Position: Defensive Tackle

High School Rating: 5.9 4-star (Rivals)/0.9536 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Sean Spencer (Florida Staff)

Hometown: Owasso, OK

Class: Junior

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

December 21st, 2023

Corey Flagg, Jr. Stats

Corey Flagg, Jr.

Position: Linebacker

High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.8608 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Blake Baker (Miami Staff)

Hometown: Houston, TX

Class: Graduate Student

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: Missouri

December 20th, 2023

Darris Smith Stats

Darris Smith

Position: Edge Rusher

High School Rating: 5.9 4-star (Rivals)/0.9352 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Dan Lanning, Glenn Schumann (Georgia Staff)

Hometown: Baxley, GA

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

December 19th, 2023

Cayden Green Stats

Cayden Green

Position: Offensive Lineman

High School Rating: 6.0 4-star (Rivals)/0.9552 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Bill Bedenbaugh (Oklahoma Staff)

Hometown: Lee’s Summit, MO

Class: Sophomore

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

December 15th, 2023

Gabarri Johnson Stats

Gabarri Johnson

Position: Quarterback

High School Rating: 5.8 4-star (Rivals)/0.8978 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Bush Hamdan

Hometown: Tacoma, WA

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Four Years

Landing Spot: Oregon State

Tyler Hibbler Stats

Tyler Hibbler

Position: Defensive Back

High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.8681 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Ryan Walters

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: Unknown

December 13th, 2023

Ma’Kyi Lee Stats

Ma’Kyi Lee

Position: Offensive Lineman

High School Rating: 5.6 3-star (Rivals)/Unranked (247)

Recruited by: Marcus Johnson

Hometown: Metaire, LA

Class: Redshirt Junior

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: North Texas

December 11th, 2023

Marcus Carroll Stats

Marcus Carroll

Position: Running Back

High School Rating: 5.4 2-star (Rivals)/0.8214 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Trent McKnight (Georgia State Staff)

Hometown: Union City, GA

Class: Senior

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: Missouri

December 6th, 2023

Toriano Pride, Jr. Stats

Toriano Pride, Jr.

Position: Cornerback

High School Rating: 5.9 4-star (Rivals)/0.9673 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Mickey Conn (Clemson Staff)

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Class: Sophomore

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

December 5th, 2023

Peanut Houston Stats

Demariyon “Peanut” Houston

Position: Wide Receiver

High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/Unranked (247)

Recruited by: Jacob Peeler

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Class: Redshirt Senior

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: Unknown

December 1st, 2023

Carmycah Glass Stats

Carmycah Glass

Position: Linebacker

High School Rating: 5.6 3-star (Rivals)/0.8685 3-star (247)

Recruited by: D.J. Smith

Hometown: Monroe, LA

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: Louisiana

November 30th, 2023

D.J. Wesolak Stats

D.J. Wesolak

Position: Defensive End

High School Rating: 5.8 4-star (Rivals)/0.9338 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Al Davis

Hometown: Boonville, MO

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: Oregon State

Xavier Simmons Stats

Xavier Simmons

Position: Linebacker

High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.8926 4-star (247)

Recruited by: D.J. Smith

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Eligibility: Four Years

Landing Spot: Charlotte

November 29th, 2023

Dameon Wilson Stats

Dameon Wilson

Position: Linebacker

High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/0.8782 3-star (247)

Recruited by: D.J. Smith & Charlie Harbison

Hometown: Grover, NC

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: East Carolina

November 28th, 2023

Max Whisner Stats

Max Whisner

Position: Tight End

High School Rating: 5.6 3-star (Rivals)/0.8685 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Casey Woods

Hometown: Lee’s Summit, MO

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: Akron

November 27th, 2023

E.J. Ndoma-Ogar Stats

E.J. Ndoma-Ogar

Position: Offensive Guard

High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.9054 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Marcus Johnson

Hometown: Allen, TX

Class: Redshirt Senior

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: Arkansas State

November 13th, 2023

Valen Erickson Stats

Valen Erickson

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.8681 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Marcus Johnson

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: North Carolina State

