UPDATED: Transfer Portal Losses and Acquisitions for 2023-2024

This will be a running list of players who leave the Missouri roster via transfer portal and the ones that are added to the roster as well for the 2023-2024 #portalszn. We’ll keep them in chronological order with updates as soon as we get them. Be sure to check out our “Mizzou Transfer Tracker” for rumors, reported links and other news related to Mizzou’s transfer portal activity.

March 10th, 2024

NEWS: Former Arizona State and Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne tells ESPN that he’s committed to Missouri. Pyne took a visit this weekend and said he committed while in Columbia. He’ll enroll this summer and have three years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/rhblaukUlC — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 10, 2024

Drew Pyne

Position: Quarterback

High School Rating: 5.9 4-star (Rivals)/0.9165 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Tommy Rees (Notre Dame Staff)

Hometown: New Canaan, CT

Class: Redshirt Junior

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

January 15th, 2024

M I Z Z O U pic.twitter.com/TG9ooDLUOv — Zion Young (@ZionReese3) January 15, 2024

Zion Young

Position: Defensive End

High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/0.8456 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Mel Tucker (Michigan State)

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Class: Junior

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

January 7th, 2024

Sterling Webb

Position: Defensive Tackle

High School Rating: 5.4 2-star (Rivals)/0.7906 2-star (247)

Recruited by: Nate Dreiling (New Mexico State Staff)

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Class: Junior

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

Nate Noel

Position: Running Back

High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/0.8417 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Tony Petersen (Appalachian State)

Hometown: Miami, FL

Class: Graduate

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: Missouri

January 2nd, 2024

Chance Luper

Position: Wide Receiver

High School Rating: 5.4 2-star (Rivals)/0.8336 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Bush Hamdan

Hometown: North Richland Hills, TX

Class: Redshirt Senior

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: Unknown

December 30th, 2023

Missouri's starting punter Riley Williams has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned.



In seven games this season he attempted 28 punts, averaging 40.75 per kick. His longest of the season was 53 yards. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/t8nEs65vIR — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 31, 2023

Riley Williams

Position: Punter

High School Rating: Unranked (Rivals)/Unranked (247)

Recruited by: Transfer Portal

Hometown: Blue Mountains, Australia

Class: Graduate Student

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: Unknown

December 27th, 2023

Missouri QB Jake Garcia (@jakegarcia14) tells ESPN he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s expected to have three years of eligibility remaining. He began his career at Miami, where he started one game and threw for 950 yards and 7 TDs as a Hurricane in 2021 and 2022. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2023

Jake Garcia

Position: Quarterback

High School Rating: 6.0 4-star (Rivals)/0.9761 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Transfer Portal

Hometown: Whittier, CA

Class: Redshirt Junior

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: East Carolina

December 26th, 2023

BREAKING: Former Florida DL Chris McClellan has Committed to Missouri, he tells @on3sports



The 6’4 320 DL from Tulsa, OK will have 2 years of eligibility remaining



“I feel as if they are gonna put me in the best position to be successful & develop me over the next 2 years.”… pic.twitter.com/PkbgBIOqcD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 26, 2023

Chris McClellan

Position: Defensive Tackle

High School Rating: 5.9 4-star (Rivals)/0.9536 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Sean Spencer (Florida Staff)

Hometown: Owasso, OK

Class: Junior

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

December 21st, 2023

Corey Flagg, Jr.

Position: Linebacker

High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.8608 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Blake Baker (Miami Staff)

Hometown: Houston, TX

Class: Graduate Student

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: Missouri

December 20th, 2023

BREAKING: Georgia transfer LB Darris Smith has committed to Missouri https://t.co/NXsFqRplDD pic.twitter.com/f46qIohIb2 — On3 (@On3sports) December 20, 2023

Darris Smith

Position: Edge Rusher

High School Rating: 5.9 4-star (Rivals)/0.9352 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Dan Lanning, Glenn Schumann (Georgia Staff)

Hometown: Baxley, GA

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

December 19th, 2023

BREAKING: Former Oklahoma OT Cayden Green has Committed to Missouri, he tells @on3sports



The 6’5 325 OT is ranked as the No. 1 OL in the Transfer Portal



Green started 7 games as a True Freshman & will have 3 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/vljxwclawj pic.twitter.com/esP95NrqqM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 19, 2023

Cayden Green

Position: Offensive Lineman

High School Rating: 6.0 4-star (Rivals)/0.9552 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Bill Bedenbaugh (Oklahoma Staff)

Hometown: Lee’s Summit, MO

Class: Sophomore

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

December 15th, 2023

Mizzou quarterback Gabarri Johnson has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned.



Four-star recruit in the 2023 class was a top-20 prospect at the position. https://t.co/lfMCKtiIBv pic.twitter.com/2QZek2giqm — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) December 16, 2023

Gabarri Johnson

Position: Quarterback

High School Rating: 5.8 4-star (Rivals)/0.8978 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Bush Hamdan

Hometown: Tacoma, WA

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Four Years

Landing Spot: Oregon State

Tyler Hibbler

Position: Defensive Back

High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.8681 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Ryan Walters

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: Unknown

December 13th, 2023

Missouri OL MaKyi Lee entered the portal. Did not record any game action this season. pic.twitter.com/fYDkklbQcv — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 13, 2023

Ma’Kyi Lee

Position: Offensive Lineman

High School Rating: 5.6 3-star (Rivals)/Unranked (247)

Recruited by: Marcus Johnson

Hometown: Metaire, LA

Class: Redshirt Junior

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: North Texas

December 11th, 2023

Marcus Carroll

Position: Running Back

High School Rating: 5.4 2-star (Rivals)/0.8214 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Trent McKnight (Georgia State Staff)

Hometown: Union City, GA

Class: Senior

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: Missouri

December 6th, 2023

Toriano Pride, Jr.

Position: Cornerback

High School Rating: 5.9 4-star (Rivals)/0.9673 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Mickey Conn (Clemson Staff)

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Class: Sophomore

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: Missouri

December 5th, 2023

Missouri WR Demariyon Houston (@demariyon5) has entered the transfer portal after playing in 6 games with 6 catches for 39 yards and 1 TD — AithELITE (@AithELITE) December 5, 2023

Demariyon “Peanut” Houston

Position: Wide Receiver

High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/Unranked (247)

Recruited by: Jacob Peeler

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Class: Redshirt Senior

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: Unknown

December 1st, 2023

Carmycah Glass

Position: Linebacker

High School Rating: 5.6 3-star (Rivals)/0.8685 3-star (247)

Recruited by: D.J. Smith

Hometown: Monroe, LA

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: Louisiana

November 30th, 2023

BREAKING: Missouri EDGE DJ Wesolak plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 6’4 240 EDGE will have 3 years of eligibility remaining



Ranked as a 4-Star Recruit in the ‘22 Classhttps://t.co/4YbBQaxAOt pic.twitter.com/ghmMvbItkB — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 30, 2023

D.J. Wesolak

Position: Defensive End

High School Rating: 5.8 4-star (Rivals)/0.9338 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Al Davis

Hometown: Boonville, MO

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: Oregon State

Xavier Simmons

Position: Linebacker

High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.8926 4-star (247)

Recruited by: D.J. Smith

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Eligibility: Four Years

Landing Spot: Charlotte

November 29th, 2023

Dameon Wilson

Position: Linebacker

High School Rating: 5.5 3-star (Rivals)/0.8782 3-star (247)

Recruited by: D.J. Smith & Charlie Harbison

Hometown: Grover, NC

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Eligibility: Two Years

Landing Spot: East Carolina

November 28th, 2023

Thank You Mizzou pic.twitter.com/9OdiUrqkJG — Max Whisner (@maxwhisner01) November 28, 2023

Max Whisner

Position: Tight End

High School Rating: 5.6 3-star (Rivals)/0.8685 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Casey Woods

Hometown: Lee’s Summit, MO

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: Akron

November 27th, 2023

#Mizzou offensive guard EJ Ndoma-Ogar is entering the transfer portal.



He saw very limited time early on this season. https://t.co/0tSJV1HC8j — Brandon Haynes (@BrandonHaynes_) November 27, 2023

E.J. Ndoma-Ogar

Position: Offensive Guard

High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.9054 4-star (247)

Recruited by: Marcus Johnson

Hometown: Allen, TX

Class: Redshirt Senior

Eligibility: One Year

Landing Spot: Arkansas State

November 13th, 2023

It’s been real Mizzou

Onto The Next Chapter pic.twitter.com/rWlyyUXj0t — Valen Erickson (@ValenErickson) November 13, 2023

Valen Erickson

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School Rating: 5.7 3-star (Rivals)/0.8681 3-star (247)

Recruited by: Marcus Johnson

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Eligibility: Three Years

Landing Spot: North Carolina State