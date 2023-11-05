SEC Week 11 Opening Lines

Mizzou might have lost to Georgia once again but that certainly doesn’t take away the potential for an incredible season. Three more games still stand, including a revenge opportunity against a recent SEC East bully, but this time with a less accurate quarterback and a game at Faurot that is once again sold out. Exciting!

But that particular opening line isn’t the only one you can bet on this week! Let’s take a look at the opening lines so you can nab any deals that might catch your eye and prepare for the SEC slate that follows. As a reminder, all games occur on Saturday, November 11th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation partner.

11:00a - Alabama (-11) at Kentucky

11:00a - Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-14)

2:30p - Tennessee (-1) at Missouri

3:00p - Auburn at Arkansas (-3)

6:00p - Ole Miss at Georgia (-11)

6:30p - Mississippi State at Texas A&M (-18.5)

6:30p - Florida at LSU (-13)

