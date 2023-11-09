LOOK: Shirts and Pants Salute the Veterans

This Saturday is November 11th. Known as Armistice Day - the symbolic cessation of major hostilities on the Western Front in November of 1918 - it is also recognized as Veterans Day in the United States. Signed into being in 1954, Veterans Day is a federal holiday for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces and tends to coincide with football teams getting their patriotism on during sporting events and on their clothes.

Missouri is no exception:

Looks like it will be an all-black affair, with the Block M making it’s triumphant return to Mizzou’s helmet, complete with a decal honoring the six branches of the US military.

........I love it.

All black is the best look and Mizzou finally gets back to wearing black hats after over a month of yellow and white. The Block M is millennial+ fan favorite but the whole ensemble is a simple, complete, elite-level look. Can’t ask for much more when honoring the troops, imo.

Anyway, what do you all think?