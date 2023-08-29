LOOK: It’s the Return of SHIRTS AND PANTS DAY

Welcome to Week 1, where your Missouri Tigers will be tak......
YOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO CHECK OUT THE SHIRTS AND PANTS
The wait is over #MIZ pic.twitter.com/8WzfKE07nd— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 29, 2023
IT’S BLACK SHIRTS. ON BLACK PANTS. WITH TIGER OVAL HATS. AND THEY HAVE THE GOLD AND WHITE STRIPE ON TOP. AND DARIUS DARIUS ROBINSON IS LOOKING SVELTE.
COULD THIS GET ANY BETTER? I WOULD ARGUE NO.
HELL YEAH ITS GAME ONE OF THE SEASON OF DESTINY AND THEY NAILED THE SHIRTS AND PANTS.
...ahem...
What do you think?
Poll
This week’s shirts and pants combo is...
-
0%
ELITE STUFF NEVER CHANGE IT MY GOD THE POWER CAN YOU FEEL IT THE ENERGYYYYYYY
-
0%
Good. Updating classic looks is the way to blend both old and new effectively.
-
50%
I have no opinion about the shirts and pants the Missouri football team wears.
-
50%
Bad. Look boring, play boring.
-
0%
Trash garbage. Bring back the lemon-flavored snow cone look from last year.
Loading comments...