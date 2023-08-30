Missouri vs South Dakota football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

GameDay is (almost) here! Like last year I’m going to start publishing these how to watch posts a day ahead of the game so people have time to find it and make sure they’re tuned in at the right time, place and channel. Obviously if you’re going to the game... well, have fun and be loud!
The last we saw our Tigers was December 23rd of 2022. It’s been 250 days, over 6,000 hours and the wait has been long. So much Mizzou got Justin Gage to talk about it.
It's been a long time...— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 30, 2023
Missouri-South Dakota football: Time, Location
TIME: 7:00 p.m. CT
DATE: Thursday, August 31, 2023
LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO.
Missouri-South Dakota football: Follow the game, TV Channel
TELEVISION: SEC Network
STREAM: WatchESPN
TWITTER: @MizzouFootball
FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe
ESPN+: ROCKMNATION
Missouri-South Dakota football: Betting odds, predictions
South Dakota is an FCS School so DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t carry an official line. But last year Mizzou beat New Mexico State 45-14, two years ago they beat SEMO 59-28... there are usually pretty non-competitive games. Everybody’s favorite College Football data nerd Bill C. says SP+ projects the Tigers as a 34.6 point favorite, a 98% win probability, with a projected rounded score of 39-4. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
College Football Week 1: Games to Watch
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|Time (CT)
|Visitor
|Odds
|Home
|Odds
|O/U
|TV
|THU 7:00 PM
|South Dakota
|Missouri
|NL
|SECN
|THU 7:00 PM
|Florida
|Utah (14)
|-6.5
|46
|ESPN
|SAT 11:00 AM
|East Carolina
|Michigan (2)
|-36
|51.5
|Peacock
|SAT 11:00 AM
|Colorado
|TCU (17)
|-21
|59.5
|FOX
|SAT 11:00 AM
|Arkansas State
|Oklahoma (20)
|-35
|58.5
|ESPN
|SAT 11:00 AM
|Utah State
|Iowa (25)
|-25
|43.5
|FS1
|SAT 11:00 AM
|Virginia
|Tennessee (12)
|-28
|57.5
|ABC
|SAT 11:00 AM
|Ball State
|Kentucky
|-26.5
|48.5
|SECN
|SAT 1:00 PM
|Mercer
|Ole Miss (22)
|NL
|ESPN+
|SAT 2:00 PM
|Portland State
|Oregon (15)
|NL
|PAC12
|SAT 2:30 PM
|Ohio State (3)
|-30
|Indiana
|60.5
|CBS
|SAT 2:30 PM
|Boise State
|Washington (10)
|-14.5
|58.5
|ABC
|SAT 2:30 PM
|Rice
|Texas (11)
|NL
|FOX
|SAT 2:30 PM
|Tennessee State
|Notre Dame (13)
|NL
|NBC
|SAT 2:30 PM
|Buffalo
|Wisconsin (19)
|-28
|54.5
|FS1
|SAT 2:30 PM
|UMass
|Auburn
|-36.5
|52
|ESPN
|SAT 3:00 PM
|Western Carolina
|Arkansas
|NL
|ESPN+
|SAT 3:00 PM
|SE Louisiana
|Mississippi State
|NL
|SECN
|SAT 5:00 PM
|UT Martin
|Georgia (1)
|NL
|ESPN+
|SAT 5:30 PM
|Nevada
|USC (6)
|-38
|66
|PAC12
|SAT 6:00 PM
|SEMO
|Kansas State (16)
|NL
|ESPN+
|SAT 6:00 PM
|New Mexico
|Texas A&M (23)
|-38
|49
|ESPN
|SAT 6:00 PM
|Alabama A&M
|Vanderbilt
|NL
|ESPN+
|SAT 6:30 PM
|West Virginia
|Penn State (7)
|-20.5
|50.5
|NBC
|SAT 6:30 PM
|Middle Tennessee
|Alabama (4)
|-39
|51.5
|SECN
|SAT 6:30 PM
|North Carolina (21)
|-2.5
|South Carolina
|64.5
|ABC
|SAT 7:00 PM
|South Alabama
|Tulane (24)
|-6
|55.5
|ESPNU
