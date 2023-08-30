Missouri vs South Dakota football GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

GameDay is (almost) here! Like last year I’m going to start publishing these how to watch posts a day ahead of the game so people have time to find it and make sure they’re tuned in at the right time, place and channel. Obviously if you’re going to the game... well, have fun and be loud!

The last we saw our Tigers was December 23rd of 2022. It’s been 250 days, over 6,000 hours and the wait has been long. So much Mizzou got Justin Gage to talk about it.

Missouri-South Dakota football: Time, Location

TIME: 7:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Thursday, August 31, 2023

LOCATION: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium; Columbia, MO.

Missouri-South Dakota football: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

STREAM: WatchESPN

TWITTER: @MizzouFootball

FACEBOOK: MizzouFootballShowMe

ESPN+: ROCKMNATION

Missouri-South Dakota football: Betting odds, predictions

South Dakota is an FCS School so DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t carry an official line. But last year Mizzou beat New Mexico State 45-14, two years ago they beat SEMO 59-28... there are usually pretty non-competitive games. Everybody’s favorite College Football data nerd Bill C. says SP+ projects the Tigers as a 34.6 point favorite, a 98% win probability, with a projected rounded score of 39-4. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

College Football Week 1: Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV THU 7:00 PM South Dakota Missouri NL SECN THU 7:00 PM Florida Utah (14) -6.5 46 ESPN SAT 11:00 AM East Carolina Michigan (2) -36 51.5 Peacock SAT 11:00 AM Colorado TCU (17) -21 59.5 FOX SAT 11:00 AM Arkansas State Oklahoma (20) -35 58.5 ESPN SAT 11:00 AM Utah State Iowa (25) -25 43.5 FS1 SAT 11:00 AM Virginia Tennessee (12) -28 57.5 ABC SAT 11:00 AM Ball State Kentucky -26.5 48.5 SECN SAT 1:00 PM Mercer Ole Miss (22) NL ESPN+ SAT 2:00 PM Portland State Oregon (15) NL PAC12 SAT 2:30 PM Ohio State (3) -30 Indiana 60.5 CBS SAT 2:30 PM Boise State Washington (10) -14.5 58.5 ABC SAT 2:30 PM Rice Texas (11) NL FOX SAT 2:30 PM Tennessee State Notre Dame (13) NL NBC SAT 2:30 PM Buffalo Wisconsin (19) -28 54.5 FS1 SAT 2:30 PM UMass Auburn -36.5 52 ESPN SAT 3:00 PM Western Carolina Arkansas NL ESPN+ SAT 3:00 PM SE Louisiana Mississippi State NL SECN SAT 5:00 PM UT Martin Georgia (1) NL ESPN+ SAT 5:30 PM Nevada USC (6) -38 66 PAC12 SAT 6:00 PM SEMO Kansas State (16) NL ESPN+ SAT 6:00 PM New Mexico Texas A&M (23) -38 49 ESPN SAT 6:00 PM Alabama A&M Vanderbilt NL ESPN+ SAT 6:30 PM West Virginia Penn State (7) -20.5 50.5 NBC SAT 6:30 PM Middle Tennessee Alabama (4) -39 51.5 SECN SAT 6:30 PM North Carolina (21) -2.5 South Carolina 64.5 ABC SAT 7:00 PM South Alabama Tulane (24) -6 55.5 ESPNU

