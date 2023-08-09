Ten observations from Mizzou’s Wednesday practice

You read the headline. So let’s get to what we promised you!
Ten takeaways from practice on Wednesday, August 9
- With rain patrolling the Columbia area this morning, practice was moved indoors into the Stephens Indoor Practice Facility. The new $33-million dollar facility is absolutely gorgeous and is a clear upgrade over the Devine Pavilion, which was built in the 90s. It's also well air-conditioned.
- The pantheon of MU quarterbacks was present today. Chase Daniel made an appearance, and towards midfield, he and Eli Drinkwitz had a lengthy conversation while Daniel was showing him some quarterback movements.
- Special teams were a big emphasis to start practice. The team ran multiple kickoff drills during a period known as “jaws,” and the PA system was blasting the Jaws theme music prior to starting drills.
- The starting kickoff unit included: Dameon Wilson, Daylan Carnell, Drey Norwood, Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., Ja’Marion Wayne, Marvin Burks, Jr., Sidney Williams, Sr., Triston Newsome, Tre’Vez Johnson, Ty’Ron Hopper, and of course Harrison Mevis.
- Speaking of Mevis, he was perfect on all his kicks, and so was Blake Craig. Both went 3-3.
- During a half-field 7v7 drill, Nathaniel Peat made two nice sideline catches coming from out of the backfield, one coming from Brady Cook.
- Tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp also made two contested catches over the middle, one being from Gabarri Johnson.
- And, of course, Luther Burden came down with a sensational sideline catch from Jake Garcia with a defender on his back.
- Jamal Roberts made what would have been a fantastic catch, only to be ruled out of bounds by the referee.
- Representatives from the Minnesota Vikings were in attendance. On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, and Seattle Seahawks also had representatives present.
