Ten observations from Mizzou’s Wednesday practice

A very special guest was in attendance for practice on Wednesday.

By Jaden Lewis
NCAA Football: New Mexico State at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

You read the headline. So let’s get to what we promised you!

Ten takeaways from practice on Wednesday, August 9

  1. With rain patrolling the Columbia area this morning, practice was moved indoors into the Stephens Indoor Practice Facility. The new $33-million dollar facility is absolutely gorgeous and is a clear upgrade over the Devine Pavilion, which was built in the 90s. It's also well air-conditioned.
  2. The pantheon of MU quarterbacks was present today. Chase Daniel made an appearance, and towards midfield, he and Eli Drinkwitz had a lengthy conversation while Daniel was showing him some quarterback movements.
  3. Special teams were a big emphasis to start practice. The team ran multiple kickoff drills during a period known as “jaws,” and the PA system was blasting the Jaws theme music prior to starting drills.
  4. The starting kickoff unit included: Dameon Wilson, Daylan Carnell, Drey Norwood, Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., Ja’Marion Wayne, Marvin Burks, Jr., Sidney Williams, Sr., Triston Newsome, Tre’Vez Johnson, Ty’Ron Hopper, and of course Harrison Mevis.
  5. Speaking of Mevis, he was perfect on all his kicks, and so was Blake Craig. Both went 3-3.
  6. During a half-field 7v7 drill, Nathaniel Peat made two nice sideline catches coming from out of the backfield, one coming from Brady Cook.
  7. Tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp also made two contested catches over the middle, one being from Gabarri Johnson.
  8. And, of course, Luther Burden came down with a sensational sideline catch from Jake Garcia with a defender on his back.
  9. Jamal Roberts made what would have been a fantastic catch, only to be ruled out of bounds by the referee.
  10. Representatives from the Minnesota Vikings were in attendance. On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, and Seattle Seahawks also had representatives present.

