SEC Week 3 Opening Lines

Well...your Missouri Tigers enter Week 3 undefeated for the first time since 2018 and, yet, everyone is pretty bummed about how the team looks and plays.

You know what can make you feel better? Making money off of your negative emotions! Go ahead and bet for the worst thing to happen and then you’ll get paid for being sad! Flawless logic!

Let’s take a look at the opening lines for the Week 3 slate of SEC games! As a reminder, there are no lines set for a game featuring an FBS team playing an FCS team. All games occur on Saturday, September 16th and listed times are in central time. For the betting odds we’re using DraftKings Sportsbook, who is an SBNation parter.

11:00a - LSU (-8.5) at Mississippi State

11:00a - Kansas State (-4) at Missouri

2:30p - South Carolina at Georgia (-27)

2:30p - Alabama (-33.5) at (yes, at) South Florida

3:00p - Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M (-33)

6:00p - Tennessee (-7) at Florida

6:00p - Vanderbilt (-7.5) at UNLV

6:30p - Georgia Tech at Ole Miss (-20)

6:30p - BYU at Arkansas (-11.5)

6:30p - Akron at Kentucky (-24.5)

Playing FCS foes: Auburn (Samford)